GAA asks members to consider accommodating Ukraninan refugees
The GAA in partnership with the Irish Red Cross is calling on its members to register on the
charity’s website any accommodation suitable for housing Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland
(see link below).
The GAA community across the world has rallied in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Members have organised fundraisers and collections of goods and
supplies, while clubs and counties have opened their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees that
have been relocated in their communities.
However, the availability of appropriate housing remains a priority for the Irish Red Cross who are
handling offers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. If you have or are aware of a vacant and
habitable (i.e. ready to be used) apartment or house close to schools and services in your
club area, can you or the owner make an offer of that accommodation to the Red Cross at
https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie
While the Irish Red Cross is still welcoming the registration of available rooms in a family home,
such offers require that all persons aged 16+ already living in the house to be vetted thereby
delaying the speed at which such accommodation can be made available (unfortunately existing
GAA Garda vetting is not applicable).
The Irish Red Cross has also stressed the vital role that the GAA community is providing by
extending a warm welcome to refugees being homed in communities across Ireland.
This was echoed by GAA President, Larry McCarthy who said: “While the shelter of a home is
essential, and I encourage all members to register any available accommodation they have, the
welcome we extend is just as important in helping to buffer our Ukrainian visitors from the trauma
of war and displacement.
“The GAA community’s response to the war in Ukraine has been heartening. If you are aware of
any refugees having been housed in your community let them know that they are welcome in your
GAA club.”
Clubs are reminded that if they are hosting welcome days or ‘introductory sessions’ for refugees
the GAA Risk & Insurance department should be notified. If games activities are involved the
wearing of mouthguards and helmets (for hurling) is required as is compliance with the Code of
Behaviour.
The GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and Coiste Bainistíochta agreed last weekend to make a contribution of
€100,000 to the work of the Irish Red Cross in supporting Ukranian refugees.
To register available accommodation in the 26 counties please click here:
