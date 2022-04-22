Search

23 Apr 2022

Two changes on Tipperary team for crunch Munster hurling championship clash with Clare

Dan McCormack and John McGrath introduced to starting fifteen

Dan McCormack

Dan McCormack has been called into the Tipperary senior hurling team for Sunday's match against Clare

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

22 Apr 2022 10:27 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Manager Colm Bonnar has named the Tipperary team to face Clare in the second round of the Munster senior hurling championship at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

There are two changes to the starting fifteen from the team that lost to Waterford, with Dan McCormack and John McGrath replacing Alan Flynn and the injured Conor Bowe.

The team is - 


Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha


Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill

3
James Quigley
Kiladangan

4
Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs

5
Dillon Quirke
Clonoulty Rossmore

6
Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields

7
Seamus Kennedy
St Mary's

8
Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh

9
Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg 

10
Jason Forde
Silvermines

11
Noel McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney

12
Michael Breen
Ballina

13
Jake Morris
Nenagh Eire Óg

14
Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash

15
John McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney

Substitutes:

16
Barry Hogan
Kiladangan

17
Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs

18
Robert Byrne
Portroe

19
Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens

20
Alan Flynn
Kiladangan

21
Paul Flynn
Kiladangan

22
Enda Heffernan
Clonoulty Rossmore

23
Patrick Maher
Lorrha Dorrha

24
Brian McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney

25
Gearoid O'Connor
Moyne Templetuohy

26
Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields

Tipperary hurlers need more than a moral victory when they play Clare

Must-win game takes place at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media