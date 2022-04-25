Greyhound Racing: Katie Whizzing to Saturday fastest at Thurles

There was some intense competition for the honour of fastest of the night at Thurles again last weekend but claiming the honour in the concluding event on Saturday, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Katie (Droopys Jet-Volcano) bounced back to her best form in a dominant performance to land the A3 525-yard contest.



Last successful in A4, the Templemore charge had placed as high as A1 in the interim and will return to that level next time having found her best break for a fifth race win. Breaking in mid-division from trap 3, the February 2019 whelp battled bravely on the run to the opening bend when forcing her way to a narrow lead amidst a tightly packed field.



Crucially outpacing rivals to her inside for command of the rail while tackling the turn, Whizzing Katie led Kilvil Arnold by a length to the top of the backstraight before the strong running Hogg winner drew readily clear beyond halfway. Holding eight lengths over the running-on Bull Run Bristle with Killenaulespirit just a further head back in third, Whizzing Katie posted an impressive 29.02 (-20) in a facile victory.



Premier back on target

Having returned from a long layoff with victory in A1 grade at the beginning of last month, Sean Kenny’s Gunboat Premier (Droopys Jet-Dynamic Trend) endured a trio of bumpy outings before eased to an appealing A2 grade on Saturday for his 525-yard contest and the powerful galloper got back to winning ways in a most game fifth career win.



Drawn widest of six inside seeds, the lightly raced April 2019 whelp broke behind the early pace of Neon Alex and Cabra Sonic but bravely secured a path to third place around the bends as that latter rival led to the backstraight. With six lengths to recover on the run to halfway, the Kenney winner had a task on his paws but hugely impressive on the run to the closing bends, Gunboat Premier had advanced to second place with just two lengths to recover entering the home stretch.



Always strong at the standard trip, Gunboat Premier wasted little time in striking the front off the final turn when offered a run on the rails and duly drew readily clear to the line for a two-length verdict over the running-on Errill Daithi in 29.04 (-20).

Having bounced back to winning ways when taking advantage of an ease to A3 grade last time, a subsequent upgrade was not enough to prevent Kim Taylor’s Breathtaking (Good News-Ballymac Abigal) from backing up that victory when ably accounting for A1 rivals over 525 yards on Saturday.



Crucially breaking well from trap 5, the April 2018 veteran immediately took command in the initial exchanges and forged a tight one-length advantage before sweeping the opening bend in advance of Bogger Maria and Abigails Power. Extending to a strong two length lead at halfway, Bogger Maria proved a persistent challenger beyond halfway but retaining ample resolve close home, Breathtaking held that strong runner at bay with a length to spare in 29.07 (-20).



Monroe makes smart sprint debut

A very sharp early pacer throughout his racing campaign which had been solely contested over 525 yards before Saturday, Tommy Spillane’s Monroe Drhamer (Laughil Blake-Monroe Beag) always looked a likely candidate for sprinting and duly confirmed the suspicion when a highly impressive winner of the S4 330.



Housed in trap 5, the middle seed broke smartly and immediately establishing a lead while reaching full stride, crucially repelled the persistent early challenge of Kilkenny Eclipse on the long run to the bend before effectively settling the verdict when shutting the door on that rival while turning. Extending clear to the home stretch, Monroe Drhamer repelled that rallying rival by three lengths in 18.04 (-10).



There was also just a sole 570 contest on Saturday and relishing his first step beyond the standard distance, David Hanley’s Group Ranger (Ballymac Best-Oakview Brae) shed his maiden tag at the sixth time of asking.



Breaking well from an ideal trap 1 berth, the February 2020 whelp gradually edged to a one length lead nearing the opening bend before stretching to a commanding six length halfway lead over Bogger Megan. The latter impressed when reducing her arrears in the closing stages but full value for a one and a half length verdict in his first career success, Group Ranger posted a smart 31.57 (-20).



Hattrick for Hope

Having ably handled a rise to A4 for back-to-back victories at Thurles last time out, an opportunity in the same grade over 525 yards proved ideal for John Kirwan’s bang in-form Excess Hope (Droopys Noah-Roseville Liz) to complete an impressive hattrick on Saturday.



Breaking on level terms from trap 6, the inside seed resisted any early move towards the inside and despite a bump on the outside of a tightly packed field when tackling the opening bend, reached the backstraight with just a length to recover on pacesetter Cooleagh Sonic. Still with that same margin to make up at the third bend, a game effort on the outside saw Excess Hope join the leader while turning before extending clear in strong running fashion for a cosy two and a half length verdict in 29.36 (-20).



Next best when landing the following A3 525, Michelle & Billy Phelan’s Code Rubble (Ballymac Vic-Isle Of Capri) extended his recent impressive form figures with a third win from his latest four outings. Missing out in his hattrick bid last time, the September 2019 whelp just about led throughout having shown the best early dash before repelling a hugely gallant runner-up effort from On Stage Poppy by a head in 29.41 (-20).



The following A5 525 proved a straightforward assignment for Kieran Shortall’s Oh My Sarah (Droopys Sydney-Littleton On Air) as the September 2019 whelp doubled her win tally in a trap to line performance with a commanding seven lengths to spare over Ballykildea Sis in 29.57 (-20) which followed the opening A7 525 where James O’Connor’s Tracys Rock (Good News-Send The Answer) led throughout her maiden victory, posting 29.59 (-20) for a two length defeat of Cabra Wiz in what was a third career start for the December 2020 whelp.



A second A7 525 on Saturday saw Micheal Smith’s Hillend Niamh (Droopys Biker-The Other Niamh) progress for her debut experience, striking the front off the second bend for a game one and a half length verdict over Daithis Main Man in 29.78 (-20) for trainer David Flanagan before the remaining A6 525 brought maiden victory at the seventh time of asking for Paddy Scally’s Cabra Cloud (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Ebony) when leading throughout a three and a half length defeat of Rosmult Blackeye in 29.62 (-20).



Top Dog

Best Bitch

One To Watch

Imelda Phelan’s Kilkenny Eclipse (Kilkenny Desmond-Lemon Isabella) will remain in S4 following his three-length defeat to Monroe Drhamer on Saturday in their S4 330 clash but markedly checked at the opening turn, the lightly raced December 2019 whelp showed sufficient pace to suggest that he retains plenty of scope to progress beyond his current grading.