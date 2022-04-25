Search

25 Apr 2022

Tipperary Soccer: St Michael's and Clonmel Celtic into Shield semi-finals

Peake Villa's Alex Moloney gets up above Jamie O'Sullivan to attack the ball during last Saturday’s Youths Division 1 game between the sides. Pic: Michael Boland

25 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

St Michael’s 3 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Both sides fielded youthful sides in this local derby played on a breezy day at the Complex on Sunday afternoon last.
The home side had the better of the opening skirmishes with chances going a begging from Antonio Rea and Cian O’Dwyer, before they were caught on the break when the visitors took the lead in the 24th minute.
After some good play in the middle on the pitch, Tony O’Neill got on the end of a Ben Carey cross to score from close range to the delight of the Cullen supporters.
But the lead lasted barely eight minutes when Rea went close with a rasping shot, before being taken down as he tried to get to the rebound, and the referee pointed to the spot. Liam McGrath stood up and converted the penalty, to leave the game 1-1, the score at which it went to the break.
The second period was barely two minutes old before the visitors were back in front, after Youth sensation Michael Elligott's shot from an angle was parried by the home keeper, and in the follow up, Tony O'Neill's effort was scrambled over the line. But again, they were not able to hold onto the lead for long, and almost in the next attack the hosts were level again, with Cian O’Dwyer converting another goalmouth scramble, poking home from less than four yards out.
Both teams shared chances after that before the winner arrived 15 minutes from the end when Evan Hawkins picked up a ball on the right wing and he hung it up for Danny O’Brien to head home at the far post.
Cullen made a double substitution bringing in Dean McGrath and Adam Lohan and both went close in the final ten minutes, but Saints saw it out to get the victory and move into the semi-final stages.

Clonmel Celtic 2 Tipperary Town 0
While awaiting their much-anticipated play off for the First Division title, Clonmel Celtic were back in action after a lay off to seek a place in the semi-finals of the Shield on Sunday against Tipperary Town.
The hosts were good value for this win though they had to wait until the 30th minute to take the lead when Sean Hawkins headed home at the far post after an excellent cross from Darren Sweeny.
In control throughout the home side made the tie safe just after the hour mark when a sweetly struck effort from Rory O’Dowd found the net with the visiting keeper left stranded in the centre of the goal. Tipperary Town never threw in the towel and battled until the end, with a relegation deciding game next weekend they may have been distracted while the home side were looking to add more silverware after what has already been a very good season for themselves.

