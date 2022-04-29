Tipperary Senior Football Championship team to play Waterford announced

Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) who made his league debut against Waterford in this year's league will make his senior championship debut against the same side at Fraher Field tomorrow evening.
The Tipperary senior football team to play Waterford in the Munster Football Championship at Fraher Field in Dungarvan tomorrow evening has been announced.
There are a number of senior championship debuts including Michael O'Reilly, Willie Eviston, Mikey O'Shea, Martin Kehoe, Teddy Doyle and Sean O'Connor.
The winners of tomorrow's game will play the winners of the Clare v Limerick game in a Munster Championship semi-final. That game also goes ahead tomorrow evening in Ennis.
Cork and Kerry will meet in the other semi-final.
Tipperary team:
1 Michael O'Reilly Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
5 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O'Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
7 Robbie Kiely Barryroe, Cork
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
10 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Mikey O'Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
12 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
13 Teddy Doyle Ballina
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O'Connor Clonmel Commercials
Subs:
16 Kuba Beben JK Brackens
17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
18 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane
19 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
20 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
21 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
22 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
23 Liam McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Steven O'Brien Ballina
25 Sean O'Connell Loughmore Castleiney
26 Mark O'Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale
The Waterford team has also been announced by their manager Ephie Fitzgerald.
Waterford team:
1. Paudie Hunt Rathgormacl
2. Michael Kiely Dungarvan
3. Darach Ó Cathasaigh An Rinn
4. Brian Looby Ballinacourty
5. Dermot Ryan The Nire
6. David Hallihan Kilmacthomas
7. Jordan O'Sullivan Portlaw
8. Michael Curry Rathgormack
9. Jason Curry Rathgormack
10. Brian Lynch Clashmore/Kinsalebeg
11. Stephen Curry Rathgormack
12. Conor Murray Rathgormack
13. James Walsh Modeligo
14. Tom O'Connell Brickey Rangers
15. Darragh Corcoran St Saviour's
Subs: Aaron Beresford, Ballinacourty; Rian Redd, Modeligo; Conor Ó Corráin, An Rinn; Jack Flavin, St Saviour's; Sean Boyce, The Nire; Gareth Duffy, St Saviour's; Aaron Jones, Gaultier; Jack Keane, Ardmore; Craig Burke, Tramore; Conor Walsh, Rathgormack; Thalom Guiry, The Nire.
Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) who made his league debut against Waterford in this year's league will make his senior championship debut against the same side at Fraher Field tomorrow evening.
These young girls were all smiles for photographer Maria Taylor at the Soccer Sisters Easter Camp in Cahir Park AFC last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.