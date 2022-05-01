Tipperary GAA: Results from the weekend

Tipperary GAA results
See all the GAA results from Tipperary for the weekend:
Fri, 29 Apr,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
JK Brackens 4-14 Thurles Sarsfields 1-21
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2
Upperchurch-Drombane 2-26 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-12
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 1
Clonakenny 0-20 St Mary's 1-16
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-23 Portroe 1-15
Moycarkey-Borris 3-21 Killenaule 0-26
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 1
Skeheenarinky 1-21 Ballingarry 1-19
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1
Cahir 2-21 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-18
Lattin-Cullen 2-15 Cappawhite 1-10
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-23 St Patrick's 1-9
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3
Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-26 Carrick Swan 2-7
Boherlahan Dualla 2-13 Father Sheehys 0-14
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2
Thurles Gaels 4-15 Clerihan 1-8
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Kildangan 1-19 Borris-Ileigh 1-18
Roscrea 2-20 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-13
Toomevara 6-26 Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-11
Sat, 30 Apr,
Division 1 Hurling League
Drom-Inch 2-21 Thurles Sarsfields 2-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2
Carrick Swan 1-15 Templederry Kenyons 1-14
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Silvermines 0-20 Portroe 3-8
Sun, 01 May,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-17
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2
Kildangan 1-26 Mullinahone 0-17
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2
Roscrea 1-28 Cashel King Cormacs 0-16
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15 Holycross/Ballycahill 0-20
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1
Ballina 1-20 Ballinahinch 0-18
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18 Newport 1-17
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2
Moneygall 1-17 Ballingarry 1-9
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 1
Moyle Rovers 1-20 Arravale Rovers 1-19
Carrick Davins 1-27 Ballybacon/Grange 0-8
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2
Borrisokane 2-28 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-10
Boherlahan Dualla 2-19 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-19
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3
Fethard 1-16 Clonmel Óg 0-18
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.