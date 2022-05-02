Impressive list of 16 nominations for Fethard Sports Award for April

No less than 16 nominations have been received for this month's Butler's Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award with a whole range of sports profiled amongst the nominees.

The winner will be announced on Friday night next.

1/ Jack Quinlan. Currently playing a starring role for Tipperary Minor hurlers in their quest for Munster and All Ireland glory.

2/ Dorothy Wall. No stranger to these awards, Dorothy is a member of Irelan's ladies Rugby team at present competing in the Six nations tournament.

3/ Ryan Walsh. Represented Fethard with honour on the Tipperary u/20 football team.

4/ Conor Kavanagh. Picked at scrum half on the Munster rugby team for the Junior Interprovincial series.

5/ Mia Lacey/ Mary Kate Fogarty. Representing St Ritas comogie club these two young ladies were on the u/13 interdivisional shield winning team.

6/ Lauren Connolly. Also representing St Ritas this young lady played on the Cumann Na Mbunscoil team that played at half time during the Tipp V Waterford S.H. match.

7/ Gavin Neville. Has the distinction of being selected by Tipperary at u/15 level for hurling and football.

8/ Charlie Walsh/Ben Allen/Rory O Mahoney/ Noah Flynn. Signs of Fethard returning to former glory days with these young men all chosen by Tipperary for their u/15 squad.

9/ Sarah Moore/ Evie Smith/ Emily Spillane/ Sarah Smith. County panellists for Tipperary u/16 ladies football set up.

10/ Jake Coen. This young apprectice jockey has made a fine start to his career ,already amassed 16 wins including a fine double at Dundalk during April.

11/ Liam Kiely Mark Neville. As already mentioned the future is bright for Fethard football. Liam and Mark have been selected by Tipperarys u/16 management as part of the squad for 2022.

12/ Nicole Delaney. Soccer player Nicole is quickly building a reputation as a great player with Wexford Youths u/17s.

13/ Ben Coen. 2022 has seen Bens career going from strength to strength. Highlights for April were winning the Lincolnshire on board "Raadobarg" followed up 3 days later with a treble at Limerick racecource.

14/ Bernard Feery. Completed a treble in the county veterans track and field with 1sts in 800mts. 400mts, and 3000mts.

15/ Joseph Gaule. Played for the Tipperary Cumann na mBunscoil team that showed their skills during half time if the Tipp V Waterford S.H. match.

16/ Keith Woodlock/ Philip Butler. Winners of the prestigious Mouse Morris cup golf tournament played at Slievenamon Golf course.

