04 May 2022

Tipperary minor football team for Munster Phase 1 final is announced

Action from the Tipperary v Limerick minor football championship game on April 14 when Tipperary won at Semple Stadium by 1-15 to 1-8. Pic: Bridget Delaney.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

04 May 2022 11:35 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary minor football team play Limerick in the Phase 1 final tomorrow Thursday May 5 in Mallow has been announced by manager John McNamara.

The starting line-up is unchanged from last week’s victory over Clare in Shannon.

Tipperary and Limerick already met in Round 1 of Phase 1 in Semple Stadium on April 14 with the home side winning on that occasion by 1-15 to 1-8.

The winners of tomorrow night’s game will advance to a semi-final on May 19 when they will play the losers of next week’s Cork v Kerry game. 

Throw in for tomorrow night’s game in Mallow is at 7 o’clock.

1. Robbie McGrath, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
2. Alex McSherry, Clonmel Commercials
3. Ciaran Byrne, Golden/Kilfeacle
4. Jamie Bergin, JK Bracken’s
5. Eoin O’Connell, Loughmore/Castleiny
6. Charlie King, Ballina (captain)
7. Thomas Charles, Clonmel Commercials
8. Joe Higgins, Clonmel Commercials
9. Paddy O’Keeffe, Moyle Rovers
10. Charlie English, Ballyporeen
11. Tommy O’Connor, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
12. Ben Carey, Ballylooby/Castlegrace
13. Conall Grogan, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
14. Daithí Hogan, St Patrick’s Cloneen/Drangan
15. Fionn Fitzgerald, Killenaule
 

SUBS:

16 Oisin O’Donoghue, Kilsheelan/Kilcash

17 Mark Corcoran, Clonmel Commercials

18 Dylan Fogarty, Boherlahan/Dualla

19 Jake Forristal, Moyle Rovers

20 Charlie Grace, Ballina

21 Darragh Landers, Clonmel Commercials

22 Darragh O’Connor, Clonmel Commercials

23 Eanna Ormond, Golden/Kilfeacle

24 Oisin Shelly, Killenaule

