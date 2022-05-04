Search

04 May 2022

Tipperary camogie weekend fixtures

Check out the fixtures and see if your club is in action this weekend

04 May 2022 7:15 PM

There is plenty of Adult camogie league fixtures down for decision this weekend in Tipperary. 

See all the fixtures below:


Sat 7th May
Senior League Semi finals
Venue: Ragg Gaa pitch
Drom v Nenagh at 12noon

Venue: Kilcommon
Annacarty v Slivermines at 3pm

Intermediate semi final
Kilruane v Boherlahan at 6pm


Venue: Borrisoleigh
Junior B semi final
Portroe v moycarkey Borris at 5pm


Venue: Dolla
Junior A League final
Kiladangn v Holycross Ballycahill at 5pm


Venue: Dolla
Intermediate semi final
Newport Ballinhinch v Toomevara at 7pm

Sunday 8th May
Venue: Ballybacon

Jnr b semi final
Carrick Swans v Cashel at 5pm

Jnr B2 semi final
Ballybacon v Annacarty at 7pm

Tuesday 10th May
Holycross Ballycahill v Shannon Rovers
At 7pm

Venue: To be decided over weekend

