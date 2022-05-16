Tipperary Soccer: History made as Galbally United crowned Youths champions

A fine season for the Galbally United Youths finally resulted in some tangible reward when they picked up the TSDL First Division Youths title after a long season, at Aisling Park in nearby Cullen on Saturday afternoon last.

On a very warm day, the home side started brightly causing the Galbally United defence a few problems. However, the visitors soon settled and came close to breaking the deadlock through Anthony Kelly in the 10th minute.

Five minutes later a great through ball from John English found Owen O’Sullivan who rifled home, to open the scores and settle the early game nerves.

By the 20th minute they had doubled their advantage when a John English free kick deceived everyone and lodged in the hosts’ net.

This was how the game went to the half time break, and although the home side made some personnel and formation changes, the title favourites were now very much in the ascendency.

In the 54th minute Robbie Downey struck at the back post from a cross giving Galbally United a third and a minute later English again found the net ending the game as a contest.

Just after the hour mark, Downey capped a great performance with a wonderful strike that made it 5-0, allowing them to finish out the game playing some champagne football, as befitted the occasion.

Josh Ryan added a sixth 18 minutes from time, and the rest of the game played out without further incident with Galbally United being deservedly crowned the league champions after the tie had ended.

Paddy Kennedy lifted the trophy at Aisling Park for the first time in their history in front of a vocal Galbally support, who now move onto next Saturday, where they will attempt to pull off a League and Cup double meeting Cahir Park in Cooke Park.