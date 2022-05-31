Search

31 May 2022

Tipperary Community Games athletics scheduled for Bank Holiday weekend

Templemore will be the venue

Mayo to host Connacht Community Games Finals

Templemore will be the venue for racing this weekend

Tipperary Community Games News

County Athletics finals will take place on Bank Holiday Monday June 6th in Templemore commencing with parade at 9.30am.

4 Individuals from the track events qualify for the Munster Regional finals due to take place in Ennis on Saturday 23rd of July.

2 Participants qualify straight through to National Finals in the Field Events.

1 Relay Team qualifies straight to National Finals which will be held in Carlow IT on Saturday, August 13th.

Closing date for entries in Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Projects and Swimming is Saturday, June 11th at 11.59pm.

Festival Day of County Finals of Swimming and Cultural Events will take place in Thurles on Saturday, June 18th. Swimming will commence in Thurles Pool. Boys warm up 9.00am Girls warm up 9.15am with competitons commencing at 9.30am. The afternoon events consisting of Art, Handwriting, Model Making and Projects will be held in Presentation Secondary School.

The Art titles for U12, U14 & U16 Age Groups are:- Debating, Pitch and Putt, Long Puck, Cross Country, Tag Rugby, Discus, Quiz, High Jump, Group Music and Model Making.

