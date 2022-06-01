Search

02 Jun 2022

Former Munster Rugby star rejoins province in coaching role

Denis Leamy is returning to Munster Rugby in a coaching role

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

01 Jun 2022 11:07 PM

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Denis Leamy will join the province as Defence Coach on a three-year deal on completion of his time with Leinster Rugby.

The appointment sees Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket take further shape for next season with the already confirmed Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou on board as the respective attack and forwards coaches.

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several sides across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

On the provincial front the Tipperary native also worked at various stages with Munster’s age-grade players and the ‘A’ team before making the move to Leinster where he initially joined as an Elite Player Development Officer in 2019.

He was appointed to his current role of Contact Skills Coach with the Senior Squad at the start of the 2021/22 season and was also named as Assistant Coach for the Ireland U20s Six Nations campaign last year.

