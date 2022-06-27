Referee appointed for Tipperary's All-Ireland minor hurling final against Offaly

Manager James Woodlock will lead the Tipperary team into Sunday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship final against Offaly. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Galway official Shane Hynes has been appointed as the referee for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship final between Tipperary and Offaly.
The match will be played at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 1.30 next Sunday, July 3.
Extra-time will be played if necessary and there will be a winner on the day, meaning that the game could be decided on penalties.
The final will be shown live on TG4.
Previews of the game will appear in this week's editions of The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers.
