Search

27 Jun 2022

John Hogan wins Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy at Hillview

John Hogan wins Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy at Hillview

Hillview Sports Club Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy presentation.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jun 2022 5:54 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Picture above:

Hillview Sports Club Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy presentation. From left to right: Matthew Buckley, Junior Nett, Kyle Kennedy, Gross, John Cawley, Runner-up Nett, John Fitzgerald, Gents Captain, Ann Cunningham, Sponsor, John Hogan, Nett Winner, Lorraine Creed, Lady Captain, Sheila Byrne, Sponsor, Noel Joyce, Winner mixed foursomes, Eileen Mangan, Nett 14 to 21.

Pitch and Putt
The Dom Kavanagh Memorial Open took place during Hillview Open Week and the overall winner was John Hogan, who struck for another big prize. The event was a great success with many players from visiting clubs trying out the Hillview course.
The competition is run in memory of a former club stalwart since its inception in 1982 and this year is the 40th anniversary.

The Hillview Pitch and Putt Committee greatly appreciate the Kavanagh family’s continued support of this club major and their presence at the presentation on Saturday evening.

The players enjoyed some warm sunshine at times, but faced very difficult windy conditions on a hard course as well. John Hogan emerged as our overall nett winner with a score of 79, a count back was required; the deciding factor was the back 9, to inch out the runner up John Cawley.

Congratulations to all our other prize winners.

The full results are as follows:
Gents Gross: Kyle Kennedy, Gents Senior Nett: Paul Sweeney, Gents Inter Nett: Tom Morris, Gents Junior Nett: Matthew Buckley, Gents Senior Gross, Stephen O’Reilly, the Inter Gross, Sean Hennbery, Tramore, Junior Gross, Tommy Kiely. Also congratulations to Seanie O’Connor who won the prize for a hole in 1.
In the Ladies Competition, the Nett Runner Up was Bridget Walsh, Cunniger and Gemma McCarthy was the Overall Gross Winner. The Ladies 0-13 Nett was Pauline Lucey and the Ladies 14 to 21 was Eileen Mangan, Cunnigar.

Many thanks to all who helped make this a successful tournament including course staff, kitchen helpers and those on kiosk duty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media