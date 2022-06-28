Sologhead off to winning start in west Tipperary football championship

Sologhead Football Panel who defeated Sean Treacy's
Sologhead Junior Footballers also got their West Junior A Championship off on a winning note on Friday evening following a hard earned victory over Sean Treacy’s by 2-7 to 0-10.
Always one of the favourite candidates to land silverware the Treacy’s have proved time and again as the most difficult of opponents to overcome and this occasion was no different as a dogged Sologhead side fought all the way to come out on the right side of a tough encounter before finally emerging winners with three points to spare.
In monsoon like conditions which were anything but ideal scores were always going to be hard to come by but first half goals each by Stephen Dee and a converted penalty by Eoin Riordan would prove decisive in Sologhead’s half time one point advantage and overall victory.
With no ease up in the weather as the second half resumed it was shoulders to the wheel all round as Sean Treacy’s came hunting for scores but the Sologhead backs weathered the storm and limited the Treacys to just three additional points while Sologhead weren’t going to be denied and crucially added a further six points to secure a well deserved victory.
A great start for manager Eamonn Bargary and his management team.
Team and scorers, Chris Ryan (S), Christopher Irwin, Noel Kennedy, Chris O’Connor, Thomas O’Mahoney, Brian Garvin (Capt), Denis O’Shea, Brendan Collins, James Dee 0-1, Stephen Dee 1-1, Paul Ryan (R), Christopher Kirby, Aaron Ryan (S), Anthony Owens 0-1, Eoin Riordan 1-2.(frees).
Subs. Declan Riordan 0-1, Jack Redican 0-1, Colin Hanley, James Power, Chris McSweeney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.