Mountain bike racing in Tipperary - a sport open to everyone

The grassroots Enduro mountain bike racing series run by local clubs with the single goal of encouraging anyone, regardless of age or gender, to try mountain bike racing in the simplest format. Its success is measured based on the feedback received from those who participate.

The one day blind race format is unique in that riders do not get to practice in advance, but can attempt the stages multiple times as they like before the cut-off time (usually a maximum of two attempts per stage).

While they encourage newcomers to have a go, the technical standard of most trails and venues is on a par with other regional and national Enduro competitions.



Round 3 of the series was hosted by South Tipperary Cycling Club and took place in Scarragh Woods in Cahir last Sunday.

Although the weather was not kind on the day everyone’s spirits were high in anticipation of the popular race. Well done to all who participated and all who assisted, stewarded or helped out on the day. Well done also to the hosts South Tipp Cycling Club for yet another excellent event.

Our thanks go to George Allen of ‘Feel Good Bicycles’ who sponsored the event.

Results can be found at https://www.sportident.co. uk/results/Grassroots/2022/ Round3/