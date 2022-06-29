Search

29 Jun 2022

Mountain bike racing in Tipperary - a sport open to everyone

Mountain bike racing in Tipperary - a sport open to everyone

Event sponsor George Allen, Jason Murphy who won the fastest time overall category and event coordinator Stephen Grant

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 9:16 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The grassroots Enduro mountain bike racing series run by local clubs with the single goal of encouraging anyone, regardless of age or gender, to try mountain bike racing in the simplest format. Its success is measured based on the feedback received from those who participate.
The one day blind race format is unique in that riders do not get to practice in advance, but can attempt the stages multiple times as they like before the cut-off time (usually a maximum of two attempts per stage).
While they encourage newcomers to have a go, the technical standard of most trails and venues is on a par with other regional and national Enduro competitions.

John Hogan wins Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy at Hillview


Round 3 of the series was hosted by South Tipperary Cycling Club and took place in Scarragh Woods in Cahir last Sunday.
Although the weather was not kind on the day everyone’s spirits were high in anticipation of the popular race. Well done to all who participated and all who assisted, stewarded or helped out on the day. Well done also to the hosts South Tipp Cycling Club for yet another excellent event.
Our thanks go to George Allen of ‘Feel Good Bicycles’ who sponsored the event.
Results can be found at https://www.sportident.co. uk/results/Grassroots/2022/ Round3/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media