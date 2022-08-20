Search

20 Aug 2022

FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC: Late Toomevara rally sinks Holycross Ballycahill

The game was played in FBD Semple Stadium this afternoon

Holycross Ballycahill finish strong to reach u19 county B final

Toomevara finish strong to sink Holycross Ballycahill

Reporter:

news reporter

20 Aug 2022 7:17 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Toomevara 2-18

Holycross Ballycahill 0-20

Toomevara scored seven of the last eight points in this FBD Insurance county senior hurling tie at Semple Stadium against Holycross Ballycahill this evening to claim the spoils in a low key and at times low quality round II clash.

Goals win games - Toomevara got two of them in the first half and a second half penalty save form keeper Rory Brislane was to prove decisive too as the north men put themselves into a position to win the game as conclusion neared. Indeed, those seven points were to come in the last eight minutes of play as Holycross Ballycahill wilted knowing their chance of victory was gone.

The two first half goals - from Conor O'Meara in the 8th minute and David Young in the 28th minute - undermined much of Holycross Ballycahill's good work as they played with the breeze. The sides were level at the break 0-13 to 2-7. but considering the wind advantage one had to conclude that Toomevara were in the better position at the half way mark.

Above: Toomevara's David Young en-route to creating the first goal of the game against Holycross Ballycahill

Holycross Ballycahill though were proving resilient and were went in front through Luke O'Mara and Darragh Woods scores , but Toome rallied and went in front with Mark McCarthy (3) and Jack Delaney points. 

Again Holycross Ballycahiill levelled and the penalty chance came in the 20th minute after Seanie Nally was fouled - the save proved to be a game changer and though Holycross Ballycahill were two up with Darragh Woods points, there were to go nine minutes without a score in that crucial closing phase, while Toomevara made hay through Adam Hall (2), Mark McCarthy(2), Darren Delaney (2) and Jack Delaney points to seal the victory.

Toome' now have three points from their campaign, while Holycross Ballycahill remain without points going into the final round agianst Mullinahone in two weeks time - a must win game for them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media