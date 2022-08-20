FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC: Late Toomevara rally sinks Holycross Ballycahill

Toomevara finish strong to sink Holycross Ballycahill
Toomevara 2-18
Holycross Ballycahill 0-20
Toomevara scored seven of the last eight points in this FBD Insurance county senior hurling tie at Semple Stadium against Holycross Ballycahill this evening to claim the spoils in a low key and at times low quality round II clash.
Goals win games - Toomevara got two of them in the first half and a second half penalty save form keeper Rory Brislane was to prove decisive too as the north men put themselves into a position to win the game as conclusion neared. Indeed, those seven points were to come in the last eight minutes of play as Holycross Ballycahill wilted knowing their chance of victory was gone.
The two first half goals - from Conor O'Meara in the 8th minute and David Young in the 28th minute - undermined much of Holycross Ballycahill's good work as they played with the breeze. The sides were level at the break 0-13 to 2-7. but considering the wind advantage one had to conclude that Toomevara were in the better position at the half way mark.
Above: Toomevara's David Young en-route to creating the first goal of the game against Holycross Ballycahill
Holycross Ballycahill though were proving resilient and were went in front through Luke O'Mara and Darragh Woods scores , but Toome rallied and went in front with Mark McCarthy (3) and Jack Delaney points.
Again Holycross Ballycahiill levelled and the penalty chance came in the 20th minute after Seanie Nally was fouled - the save proved to be a game changer and though Holycross Ballycahill were two up with Darragh Woods points, there were to go nine minutes without a score in that crucial closing phase, while Toomevara made hay through Adam Hall (2), Mark McCarthy(2), Darren Delaney (2) and Jack Delaney points to seal the victory.
Toome' now have three points from their campaign, while Holycross Ballycahill remain without points going into the final round agianst Mullinahone in two weeks time - a must win game for them.
