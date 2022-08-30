Search

30 Aug 2022

Cahir Park Golf Club presentation to special club stalwart

Cahir Park Golf Club presentation to special club stalwart

Cahir Park Golf Club President Pauline Mulcahy, Mens Captain Gary Morrison and Margaret Alton Captain presented special award to Denis O’Mahoney with his wife Ann last Sunday evening. Pic: Maria Taylo

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 8:45 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last Sunday a special evening was held at Cahir Park Golf Club to honour local man Denis O’Mahoney. Along with his wife Ann, children Jean, Clare, Denise and Gary and families, other family members, friends and colleagues sat down over dinner to celebrate his dedication and vision for the club from its foundation to the present Day.

On the night Denis was presented with a beautiful engraved certificate and stunning crystal vase by Club officers to thank him for always being on hand for solid advice, the addition of an extra 9 holes to the course during his Presidency in 1995 and being a seanori member from the outset who was never far away from the sporting heart of the Club.
President Pauline Mulcahy, Men’s Captain Gary Morrison and Margaret Alton Captain were among other officials present and spoke with great fondness and admiration of Denis’ dedication to the club. Well done Denis, a very much deserved special evening for a true golf glub stalwart.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media