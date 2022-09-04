FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC: Kilruane MacDonagh's see off Clonoulty Rossmore challenge to make the quarters

Kilruane MacDonagh 3-15

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20

On an emotional day for both clubs following the tragic happenings in Semple Stadium during their abandoned clash a month ago, three second half goals from Kilruane MacDonagh saw off Clonoulty Rossmore in the replayed game at Templetuohy this afternoon.

There has been a real sense of closeness and togetherness with these two hurling standard bearers since that fateful evening which claimed the life of Dillon Quirke in FBD Semple Stadium, and that closeness remained on the field with the bare minimum separating them at the final whistle.

An occasion filled with gestures - the Kilruane MacDonagh club presented their Clonoulty Rossmore counterparts with a signed number 11 jersey and a red helmet before the game; and then formed a guard of honour and applauded the Clonoulty Rossmore players and management team off the field after they had locked horns - the hurling was, at times, not great, with a strong wind causing much disruption to the flow and a number of injuries doing likewise.

The late Dillon Quirke was close in the thoughts of everybody at Templetuohy this afternoon

One wondered whether the 0-11 to 0-6 advantage which the Kilruane MacDonagh lads possessed at the break having played wind assisted, would be enough - six of those coming from Willie Cleary. But, they got a real fillip four minutes after resumption when Cian Darcy goalled to rifle them further in front.

Clonoulty Rossmore, behind by seven points now - double scores, sprung into action with a series of points, only to see a second Kilruane MacDonagh goal in the 12th minute from Seamus Hennessy helping them back to the seven point advantage again.

A Stephen Ferncombe goal though reduced the gap and points from Jack Ryan, Cathal Bourke and Ferncombe had the deficit down to just one with four minute remaining.

However, a Willie Cleary goal for Kilruane MacDonagh again boosted the north men and the question was whether they could hold out - they needed to win to stay in the championship, whereas Clonoulty Rossmore had the luxury as divisional champions of going forward anyway.

They didn't play like that though - Clonoulty Rossmore wanted to win this game and points from Cathal Boruke, Jack Ryan (2) and Ronan Heffernan tied up the match for about 20 seconds - Sean McAdams again edging Kilruane MacDonagh in front as the clock tipped over the 33rd minute mark.

Clonoulty Rossmore did have a chance to tie it up again, but it wasn't to happen and Kilruane MacDonagh staved off the challenge to emerge with their noses in front when referee Joe Leahy blew the final whistle.

The game came to life in the last fifteen minutes but had been pedestrian enough up to that despite the large attendance at the clash.