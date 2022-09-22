Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins defeated Mullinahone in a South Tipperary Junior B Football Championship match. Final score: Carrick Davins 4-11, Mullinahone 2-5.

The Davins players raced into an early lead and had 1-3 on the scoreboard before the opposition scored a goal.

The Carrick side controlled most of the possession but Mullinahone stayed with them until a sublime chip and score of the game from Alan Redmond put Davins in the lead by 3-5 to 2-1 at half time.

Also read:

">

In the second half, John “Spud” Murphy added another goal to the Davins tally while the goalkeeper, Stephen Cronin, kept a clean sheet for the second half.

It was enough for the Davins to win.

Scorers for the Davins: John “Spud” Murphy 1-6, 3 frees; Alan Redmond 2-1, Michael Ryan 1-0; Conor O’Leary 0-2, 1 free; Darragh Wells 0-1 and Ray Cooke 0-1.

The Intermediate hurlers play Shannon Rovers in a relegation semi-final this Sunday at 1pm in Littleton.

The club wishes the players and mentors the best of luck and urges members and fans to show their support for the team on the day.

The Juvenile Academy continues at the all-weather pitch every Monday at 6.30pm.

If you are interested in registering a child please come along to the sessions on Mondays.

Lotto

The Juvenile Lotto draw wasn’t won last week.

Numbers drawn were: 08,10,11,18.

Seven people matched three numbers and won €30 each.

They were: Lynsey Hackett, online; Nicola Doyle, online; Amy O’Callaghan, c/o Paddy Arrigan; Ollie & Spudz, c/o 14 Orchard Crescent; Tommy Norris, c/o Tender; Gary Tobin, c/o Tender; Tina O’Mahony, 20 Tanners Gate.