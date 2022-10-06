Young Tipp athletes head for Community Games national cross country finals in Navan on Saturday

There was a good turnout in Thurles Crokes AC on Sunday morning, September 25 for the County Final of the Community Games Cross Country events.



The Girls and Boys Under 10 were county events only, as there are no finals included for this age group on the national calendar.



The winners of the Under 12, Under 13 and Under 14 age groups will represent Tipperary at the National Finals in Navan Adventure Centre, county Meath on this coming Saturday, October 8.



Results

Girls U10: 1st Molly Dooley Thurles, 2nd Grace Ryan Moycarkey, 3rd Ellen Maher Boherlahan, 4th Aoife McLoughlin Boherlahan.



Boys U10: 1st Odhran Dorney Thurles, 2nd Cian O’Donnell Boherlahan, 3rd George O’Brien Newport, 4th Luke O’Connell Boherlahan.



Girls U12: 1st Niamh Buckeridge Newport 2nd Leah O’Connell Boherlahan, 3rd Lucy Palmer Newport, 4th Sarah Tye Ballingarry, 5th Cate O’Brien Newport, 6th Dearbhla Hickey Boherlahan.



Boys U12: 1st Albert Maher Boherlahan, 2nd James Long Newport, 3rd Liam Carroll Thurles, 4th Conor O’Gorman Gortnahoe, 5th Matthew McGrath New Inn, 6th Sean Ó Bioragra Newport.



Girls U14: 1st Leah Berry Newport, 2nd Aoife O’Donnell Boherlahan, 3rd Anna Crawford Thurles, 4th Lauren Gaffney Newport, 5th Hannah Murray Ballingarry, 6th Leah Molloy Newport.



Boys U14: 1st Oisin Kennedy Newport, 2nd Sean Sheehan Moycarkey, 3rd Darragh Healy Newport, 4th Eamon Ó Bioragra Newport, 5th Michael Delahunty Boherlahan, Tom McCabe Newport.



NEWPORT WIN MARY DOYLE PERPETUAL SHIELD

Congratulations to Newport, winners of the Mary Doyle perpetual shield for the best overall area. We were sorry Mary’s husband Albert Doyle was unable to join us. We missed you Albert.



THANK YOU

A sincere thank you to all volunteers who assisted at the event; to Patsy, Kathleen and family who are always so kind and helpful and to Thurles Crokes for the use of their facility. Belated happy birthday wishes to Kathleen who celebrated a big one on Saturday night.



PITCH AND PUTT FINALS

The National Finals of Pitch and Putt in Westport, Co Mayo on this Sunday are the last on the 2022 calendar. The Tipperary team consists of Hugo and Charlie from Cloughjordan, Oisin and Stephen from Newport.