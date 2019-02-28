70's & 80's theme for Templemore St Patrick's Day parade

As most people know at this stage plans are underway for the staging of the 43rd parade (70’s and 80’s) in Templemore on March 17.

The committee would like to thank all who generously supported the recent Church Gate Collection in the three parish churches.

The next and final fundraiser is the Annual Table Quiz which takes place in The Temple Bar on Saturday, March 9, with thanks to Brid and Paul for the use of their premises. Table of 4 is €20, and there will also be a raffle and some light refreshments served on the night.

The committee wish to state that there is no fee required for entry to the parade, except for a commercial business for which there is a very small fee to pay.

The Blessing of the Shamrock takes place on Saturday, March 16 at 8.30 in Templemore Arms Hotel. This is an open night for all who would like to attend, and you will get some fresh blessed shamrock, and will be entertained with some lovely music by students of Our Lady’s Secondary School afterwards.

It will take about an hour in total so do come along and join us.