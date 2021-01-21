Good news as energy Community established

In keeping with Templemore’s 5 Year Town Plan a Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) has been established in January 2021.

Throughout 2020 the Templemore Community Development Association met with various key players from ECTC (Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperatives) and the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) both in person and then virtually, in keeping with the times, to understand all the possibilities before us.

An online Town webinar on May 14, 2020 took place to share our findings and plans.

Grant applications were made and funding approval was received from the SEAI for Templemore’s Sustainable Energy Community in early August.

The next step was to find an Energy Auditor with six companies invited to tender for the role of Energy Auditor.

Tipperary Energy Agency (TEA) were selected as the successful candidate in November. The TEA have received significant awards in Ireland and Europe. As Energy Auditor it will be carrying out the necessary analysis of Templemore’s energy usage and will subsequently prepare our Energy Master Plan, thus establishing Templemore’s 3-year sustainable energy roadmap.

So, what does all this mean for Templemore and how can you get involved ?

Another online event will soon be hosted by the Templemore Community Development Association and the TEA in mid February which will be widely advertised. This will inform the Town as to how community members can participate directly in this initiative by filling out home and business online surveys and collaborating with the project.

The far-reaching aim of Templemore’s SEC is to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Templemore as well as improving the quality of life of the community through energy efficiency, financial savings and a transition away from fossil fuels to renewable and locally-owned energy.

Templemore’s SEC is very much a community-led initiative. It’s success or otherwise will depend to a large degree on willing and active participation from the community of Templemore itself over the coming months and years. The TCDA look forward to lots of collaborative and innovative work moving forward and to making a lasting difference to the sustainability of our town.