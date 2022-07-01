Hard luck to Templemore's BT Harps Ladies who went down 3-0 to Corrib Celtic

Hard luck to BT Harps Ladies who went down 3-0 to Corrib Celtic in the All-Ireland Intermediate quarter final with two goals in the final minute of the first half doing the damage.
The girls can be very proud of their run in this competition and gained very valuable experience from it. Well done to all involved.
Team - Back: Catherine Scanlan, Shona McBride, Yvonne Higgins, Niamh Connolly, Abbie Stapleton, Ali Donnelly, Mary Corcoran. Front, Kate Shanahan, Norma Maher, Ellen Delaney, Paula Delaney, Sophia Quinlan, Grace Cummins
Martin Murray, Maria O’Shea Enright and Gay Brazel performing in Brewery Lane Theatre during the And The BEAT Goes On Festival
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and TD Jackie Cahill in Nenagh at the opening of the Regional Women’s Health Hub
The flotilla of 12 cruisers from the Barrow Branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland berthed at the Carrick-on-Suir Marina a few weeks ago
County Community Games chairman Micheal Maher presents the Eimear Hayes Memorial Cup to the winners, Powerstown/Lisronagh for the best overall area.
