Tipperary company Ryans Cleaning is back working at racecourses and keeping people safe

As horse racing action returned behind closed doors earlier this week, Tipperary company Ryans Cleaning have been playing a crucial role behind the scenes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at many of Ireland’s racecourses and public attractions.

At The Curragh and Leopardstown racetracks this week, an expert team from Ryans Cleaning introduced their innovative electrostatic charge sanitisation system. Using cutting edge technology to create a positive electrostatic charge on the chemical to kill off the virus.

Specialist equipment is used to spray the chemical and once it hits its destination it actively seeks out the negative charge of that item. Traditional sprayers only target the surface of an item however, this scientific approach surrounds the item killing the virus regardless of its position on the target item.

The other unique feature of this system is that the chemical used by Ryans Cleaning is environmentally friendly and does not need to be wiped off a surface. Traditional disinfectants applied to surfaces are usually sprayed, left for a specified dwell time and then wiped away with a cloth. The chemical Ryans Cleaning use is simply applied and left on the surface. It offers high levels of antimicrobial activity which means it carries on working post-application and is a persistent solution. It is fragrance-free, chlorine-free, alcohol-free, non-corrosive, non-irritant, non-toxic and food safe. Experience has proven excellent levels of user acceptance with a prolonged antimicrobial affect and material compatibility.

The system is extremely quick to administer and purposefully designed to quickly clean large-scale buildings and minimise work downtime while creating a clean and safe environment for occupants which is why Ryans Cleaning are the preferred contractor for sporting, entertainment and events industries as well as large corporate entities and public service buildings.

Pat Ryan, CEO, Ryans Cleaning said “Our staff are currently at the frontline of killing the virus at any venue we service across the country. Our sanitisation equipment and procedures give our team, clients and those visiting the venues tremendous peace of mind as the country reopens. Demand for our sanitisation services is good with clients representative of a wide range of industries welcoming their staff, customers and clients back to their offices, factories, sites and buildings. I would like to take this opportunity to commend my team for embracing this innovative technology and new service with the positive can-do attitude I believe this country needs to help us all get back to business safely and successfully.”