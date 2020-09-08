Tipp Vintners to march on Dail Eireann today to highlight their plight

Tipperary members of the Vintners Federation of Ireland march on Dail Eireann today to make their points known to the government in relation to the re-opening of public houses, having picketed a number of constituency offices of public representatives earlier in the week.

While the VFI members were protesting outside the offices of Deputy Jackie Cahill in Thurles , they were at pains to point out that their beef was not with Deputy Cahill, but rather with the government of which he is a member.

Indeed, Deputy Cahill was on hand to meet and greet the protesters and said: “I have made my position very clear that I stand with publicans who are calling to be permitted to reopen their premises. I believe that pubs should be allowed to reopen whether they serve food or not, as long as public health guidelines in relation to social distancing and hygiene are strictly followed. I have contacted my colleagues in government, and I have made my opinion very clear to them in this regard”

“ Publicans are struggling to make ends meet and many are facing the stark reality of not being in a position to reopen their doors again,” he said.

“These pubs will require financial supports when they reopen. Financial supports such as wage subsidy schemes, start up grants and low interest loans must be made available to all pubs reopening from the day they reopen. A delay in access to these much needed supports would only add to publicans difficulties.”

“We need to trust our publicans that they will be more than able to strictly enforce public health measures, just as other businesses do. Those who break the rules and endanger public health should be dealt with accordingly and those who are willing and more than capable of enforcing regulations should be permitted and trusted to do so. All pubs must be permitted to reopen soon”, he concluded.

Kieran Linnane, chairperson of Tipperary VFI, told The Tipperary Star that his members have received tremendous support, but they now need action. “This is not about Jackie Cahill because he has been doing his best for us -they are all on our side, but now we need action and support from the government,” he said.