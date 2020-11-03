LIT's Seamus Hoyne awarded Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Energy Award

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has announced LIT’s Development & Public Engagement Manager, Seamus Hoyne, as the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Energy award at the 2020 SEAI Energy Awards.

From 1998 to 2012 Mr Hoyne was the Managing Director of Tipperary Energy Agency (TEA) and grew the organisation to one of the leading social enterprises of its kind in Ireland and Europe. He is now the Chair of TEA.

In 2017 he was appointed Development and Public Engagement Manager within LIT and now leads LIT’s Development Unit.

Among the 25 EU funded R&D Projects Seamus was involved in was the five-year EU CONCERTO Project SERVE, which saw an investment of over €10million in sustainable energy in North Tipperary.

Mr Hoyne is also the Principle Investigator for the Centre for Energy Efficiency and Deep Decarbonisation which is focused on supporting communities, enterprises, and industry to develop and engage in sustainable practices and processes.

He as recently secured €7.5m to establish a Digital Academy for Sustainable Built Environment to scale up delivery of education on energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable construction.

For the past 17 years the SEAI Energy Awards have recognised and rewarded excellence in all aspects of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

During this year’s online ceremony Mr Hoyne was recognised for his leadership in research and development in the energy sector since the nineteen nineties, and has participated in more than 25 EU funded research projects.

Commenting on his win Mr Hoyne said, “I am incredibly honoured to win this Award from SEAI. I’m accepting it on behalf of the great teams of people I have worked with on the energy transition in Tipperary, Ireland and across Europe. My current work within LIT and the Development Unit enables me to work across R&D and education and training. So not only do we work to bring new solutions and technologies to the market but also to ensure that people along the energy value chain gain new knowledge and skills. It’s been exciting to see the changes over the last number of years, where energy policy is being aligned with investment and funding into the sustainable energy sector. We now need to ensure that all citizens play their part in realising the energy transition and build a sustainable future for us all”

Congratulating Mr Hoyne President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “Seamus’s leadership and knowledge in the area of sustainable energy is invaluable not only to ongoing Research and Development work at LIT, but to transforming the way we approach construction and building in Ireland into the future. We in LIT are immensely proud of Seamus and all he continues to achieve in the area of sustainable energy.”

Speaking at the online ceremony and commenting on the leadership shown by all the finalists and winners, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD said, “I believe Ireland’s energy transition is going to be good for us as a country and our people are going to be good at it. We have real skills and capabilities and it starts with everyone in their own way making change, demanding change and delivering it. I congratulate those participating in the SEAI Energy Awards who are committed to the change that’s needed and are already helping to create a cleaner energy future.”

William Walsh, CEO of SEAI, added, “The next decade will demand accelerated and significant change in every part of our society to reduce our carbon emissions. SEAI will support those who want to take such action. The commitment shown by each of our finalists is hugely inspiring and now we want others to see how they too can benefit from sustainable energy.”