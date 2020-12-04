Cabragh Wetlands: The long journey home

Last week a picture of a swan appeared on the Cabragh Wetlands wattsapp page and was circulated.



Nothing unusual in that but on closer analysis, particularly of the beak, it was one of our migrant species, the Bewick Swan, probably from Iceland. Named after the great Newcastle-Upon-Tyne naturalist Thomas Bewick, and associated with the long domiciled artist, Pauline Bewick who always included swans in her paintings, it is distinctive in size, contour of beak, and the proportion of colour on the beak.



This is part of a great winter migration that traditionally has brought hundreds of thousands of birds, including geese, swans and wigeon etc to these shores for winter, while many other breeds supplement our winter populations.



Migration, be they massive serengeti-like movements, the wanderings of the caribou or the fantastic annual journey of the Arctic tern that flies the complete circumference of the earth annually, have fascinated all peoples and led to many strange beliefs including those of the barnacle geese.



In traditional farming, transhumance, the movement of cattle from highlands to lowlands in the Swiss Alps, the Iranian and Atlas mountains, and of course here in Ireland the whole Celtic social system revolved about the journey of cattle, milk maids and herders early in May to the buaile - the hills or wet meadows beside the rivers giving us 'Boola' placenames scattered throughout the country.



One of the most interesting aspects of transhumance in Ireland is the winter movement to the uplands of the Burren which usually happens with great fanfare but was a much quiter event recently. The great flagstones of limestone have heated up over the summer like a giant storage heater and slowly release their heat as the months pass into spring.

A man who I would consider one of Tipperary's most altruistic people and whom we saw doing a very short migration around Cosmic Walk quite recently was Michael Sutton. Michael who passed away the other day, lived a life devoted to giving and was a forever young person whose glass was always more than half full every day of the year.

The late Michael Sutton

Coming to Thurles as a young dairy science graduate, mad about hurling, he developed a central role in the Thurles community mission of giving, leading and participating in charity cycles across the globe. I grew to know him through his bi-annual Kerry Charity Challenge where, often accompanied by the visually impaired and their guide dogs, he gave them the opportunity to reach the whole range of Ireland's summits and built up a caring community that spanned all ages, counties interests. He would generally manage the nature walk on the day and while the high fliers were scaling Carrountouhill, Mureelrea or the Twelve Bens, he would lead his group in a more leisurely and informative trek across the likes of the Boglands of Letterfack below Diamond Hill, the machiar bordering the shore at Derrynane, the walk through Reenadinna Wood by Muckcross lake, or following the Táin Bó Cuailone in the Cooley Mountains - all the time at the back of the line with the slower paced, those who found walking difficult, the visually impaired and the elderly regaling them with farming tales, local history, folklore, experiences of his travels - what a joy it was to be there with him those spring and autumn days - solas na bhfalitheas dó.



That recent day at Cabragh on the few hundred metre Cosmic Walk, for a man who had walked and cycled hundreds and thousands of kilometers throughout his life, was sweet, as that last tranche of money for the wheelchair access aspect of the walk had been donated by him and the Kerry Challenge Walk. Walkers, nature lovers, people full of heart, or down at heart with disability, will always remember him as they stroll under the alders and along the river bank at Cabragh. Our sympathy to his family and many friends who joined him in the great outdoors over many years.



Attending the obsequies, the thought struck me as to how Cabragh Wetlands can become more a gathering place, a focus for all who appreciate the benefits of nature. Some focus on its beauty and diversity, others its conservation. It can be a source of art, literature and photography. Many see it as a vital educational resource while more see the potential for mental health, well being and faith. Here in Cabragh, there is a place for you, Covid or post Covid and begin to build a community of giving.

Don't forget our Chirstmas raffle.



Wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask.

Slán go fóill.



Footnote:

The late Michael Sutton mentioned in our Cabragh Wetlands column was a native of Moneygall, for whom he hurled in the '60's and 70's, before throwing in his lot with Durrow when he lived in Laois, and Thurles Kickhams and Thurles Sarsfields when he moved to the Cathedral Town.

He won a Rice Cup medal with Roscrea CBS in 1964 and a North senior final with Moneygall in 1970. Operating around the half forward line usually, Michael hurled with a smile on his face - the same way he lived his life. Having moved to Durrow where he worked with Avonmore, he hurled in the 1975 intermediate county final but they were beaten by Castletown. However, Michael gained his revenge a year later when they defeated Castletown in the final to give him a county title.

Locally in Thurles, Michael was a well known and familiar figure who was always willing to stop for a chat and share a few stories. His passing came as a great shock to those who knew him. May he rest in peace.