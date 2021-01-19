Deputy Michael Lowry welcomes almost €1.4m in funding for Tipp

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed funding this week of almost €1.4million for outdoor recreational facilities and for youth services across the Premier County.



€204,000 in funding has been sanctioned for 11 Tipperary projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as Trails, Walkways, Cycleways and Blueways.



The funding announced will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each. The scheme works in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development.



“The development of new amenities and the enhancement of existing facilities is extremely important, and this investment is now allowing more and more people to discover and appreciate the facilities available on their doorstep within Tipperary,” Deputy Lowry said.



The 11 successful projects are:

# Bothar na Marbh, Cashel, €19,800

# Cahir Viaduct, Cahir €19,800

# Lough Derg Interactive Map €20,000

# Munster Vales Interactive Map €20,000

# Munster Vales Slow Adventure €20,000

# Tipperary Mass Path, Tipperary Town €19,800

# Tipperary Hiking ; Outdoor Activity €20,000

# St Cuanlan’s Youghalarra Trail, Newtown, Nenagh €19,823.13

# Ormond way / Beara Breifne Way €19,800

# Grange Loop, Thurles €20,000

# Aherlow Loops €5,420.58



Meanwhile, an allocation of €1,154,370 for Youth Services in Tipperary for the coming year has also been welcomed by the Holycross based TD.



“ This investment increases financial support for both youth services and youth clubs, as well as ensuring further strengthening and development of UBU Your Place Your Space, universal service provision and youth information,” Deputy Lowry said.



The funding for Tipperary is broken down under four categories as follows;

UBU Your Place Your Space - €839,885

YIC - €60, 847

Local Youth Club Grant Scheme - €69, 903

ETB Youth Grant - €183, 735



“I am very pleased to welcome this funding for our young people in Tipperary. This has been a particularly difficult and challenging year for our youth. In fact, this pandemic has stolen a year of their youth from them.

“I look forward to the future when they will be able to enjoy the facilities that allow them to gather and have fun with their friends,” Deputy Lowry said.