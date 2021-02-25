Drish junction to be raised with the TII....again

Little chance of footpath being extended to the bridge, Cllr Jim Ryan is told

Independent Tipperary County Councillor Jim Ryan has called for the footpath on the Dublin Road, Thurles to be extended as far as Drish bridge and for the junction with Tonagha to be realigned and made more safe.

This, he told members at the monthly meeting of the Municipal Distirct Council this week, is an issue he has been raising for many years but it is falling on deaf ears as far as the TII goes.

Above: Another view of the Drish junction

However, Cllr Ryan said that the junction is very dangerous and something has to be done with it.

He was informed by District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy that the footpath issue is unlikely to get any joy as it is outside the speed limit and the policy states very clearly that paths will not be done outside of the speed limit zone.

The junction will be brought to the attention of the TII again, he said, but it is a TII road and will have to be assessed by the authority.