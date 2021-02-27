Thurles Squash AGM held virtually

Thurles squash club held it`s deferred AGM last week over Zoom.



A full comprehensive report from all our officers, and our men's and ladies captains were provided to all who were logged in.

Despite the turbulent year with Covid restrictions, the general consensus was the club is in a very strong position as we prepare for life after Covid.



The big plan now, while we are currently in lockdown, is a campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of playing squash, and to welcome back members who did not play last year, and to encourage new members to take up a sport which has been described as being the fastest and best fitness game in the world.



We also want to maintain and build our very strong juvenile club and continue to provide top class coaching to all the juveniles that play squash.



If anyone wants to find out more about Thurles Squash club, please check out our facebook page, and keep watching this slot for more news and information.



The meeting concluded with the election of officers and committee members for 2021;



Chairperson; Belinda Hogan

Vice Chair; Stella Ahearne

Secretary; Michelle Minihan.

P.R.O.; Kieran Slattery.

Child`s Officer; Anne Marie Murphy.

Men`s Capt; Conor Gleeson

Ladies Capt; Suzie Connors.

Juvenile Coach: Gerry Connaughton

Covid Officer; John Keane.

Court Maintenance; Denis Norris

Golf Club Liason officer; Mary Coman