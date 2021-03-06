Thurles Squash Club news

The club would like to introduce new members to the fastest court game in the world

At the time of Covid restrictions, Thurles Squash Club could boast as having the largest number of Junior players of any squash club in Munster.



All this was a result of the many years of dedicated development of our Junior club, and with the top class coaching sessions given by our Junior coach, Gerry Connaughton.



For any club to survive, and grow, the most important part of development is your Juniors. We cater for juniors, boys and girls, from U11 right up to u19, where they then advance into the adult section of the club. This system ensures children are playing against players of similar standard in competitions., training matches and coaching.



Children take up the sport for many reasons, to learn a new sport, to build their fitness and skills, to compliment other sporting activities they are involved with. Squash offers a superb outlet for all children, irrespective of their ability. To play games against players of equal ability ensures that everyone is brought along in an environment where fun and enjoyment is the priority.



Before Covid, we were running after school coaching sessions every Tuesday, as well as our regular Saturday afternoon coaching slots from 2pm to 5.30pm, with games being structured to ensure players were matched against players of similar ability.



We have a number of adult players signed up to do a World Squash Federation level 1 coaching course with Irish squash. This will enable our club to increase and further improve the amount of coaching we can offer our juniors, and hold sessions 5 days a week after school.



The highlight of our Junior club is the Munster Junior invitation which is hosted by Thurles club every December. a very enjoyable and fun day, with over 60 children in attendance over the two day event.



We have had great success over the years in various competitions in Munster and All Ireland competitions, with many of our Juniors representing Munster, and even some have represented Ireland.



We look forward to welcoming our current crop of players back,but we also want to introduce more young people to the fastest game in the world. If any parent would like to find out more about squash, or introducing the sport to their children, please contact Gerry Connaughton 0872634313, and keep following our Facebook page