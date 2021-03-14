Thurles Squash News

Squash is one of the few indoor sports where ladies and men can play against each other competitively.

Ladies squash continues to grow

In Thurles squash club, even though we have a ladies and mens teams, in many of the inter club league competitions, men and ladies are often pitted against each other, and these games are always a thriller to the spectators, due mainly to the grading system that is in place in the club.



The reason our ladies are so competitive and skilful is down to the good work that our ladies captain, Suzie Connors, and her committee put into developing the ladies side of the club.



Prior to Covid, we had coaching sessions on a scheduled weekday morning. These morning sessions became very popular in the club, as it introduced a new sport, a new way to get fit and healthy activity to new and regular members of the club. There is also the social side of the mornings, with teas and coffees available afterwards in the golf club restaurant.



Ladies Night

We also set a side Wednesday night in the club for a dedicated ladies night of squash. Here, new and regular members meet up for coaching, training and matches, where Suzie and her team are always on hand to introduce the game to new players, explain the rules and organise internal competitions between players to help improve their skill and fitness. Obviously, every other night is also available to ladies, who can book and arrange their own games through the online booking service available.



Squash has been described by Forbes magazine as the fastest and healthiest sport in the world, and is guaranteed to give the best cardio, and physical workout to any player, and here in Thurles, you can experience all of this, and also be involved in a friendly welcoming club with state of the art courts and facilities.



Restrictions Lifted

Once all these restrictions are lifted, we will once again continue with all these initiatives directed at the ladies in the club, and we look forward to welcoming back our regular members, and hope we can encourage new members to give this sport a try.

If you would like to know more about our ladies club, please contact Suzie Connors on 0879446159 or at suzymag77@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Thurles squash facebook page for more information.