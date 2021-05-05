University status for LIT merger to be signed off today

There is great news in Tipperary this morning with the announcement by Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris TD, that the order has been sugned to confer university status on the merger between LIT and Athlone IT, thereby making Thurles and Clonmel university towns.



In a move which is being heralded as being of great significance for the educational, business and commercial life of both the Thurles and Clonmel regions, the announcement by Minister Harris has been broadly welcomed.



Independent Deputy Michael Lowry said that having been involved in the establishment of the third level college, originally called the TRBDI, and then having helped to save the institution from the Bord Snip cuts, he is thrilled to be associated with the latest development which sees the college enter a different phase of its existence.



“This is fantastic news for the college and for the towns of Thurles and Clonmel. This is highly important for Tipperary in the context of educational opportunity it creates and also for industry, business and all that will follow as a result. It is really exciting and is another milestone for the college,” Deputy Lowry said.



Deputy Jackie Cahill (FF) who was criticised last week for having revealed that the order was about to be signed by the Minister, also welcomed the news and described it as being very positive.



“I was criticised last week over this issue but as I predicted, it has come to pass and it is extremely positive news for Tipperary. It makes for a very exciting time in our county,” he said.



Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly also welcomed the Technological University for the Mid West/Midlands stating: “This will create two university towns in Tipperary in both Thurles and Clonmel which will really stimulate the local economies and it presents students with greater opportunities in higher education.



“There will be greater access to a wider range of programmes as well as better research opportunities and this will enhance local regional development.



“This decision now needs to be endorsed by both houses of the Oireachtas in the coming weeks and we in the Labour Party will certainly be supporting it. As a result students that graduate for the year 2021/22 will graduate from a Technological University which is fantastic news,” he said.



Senator Garret Ahearn (FG) added that the people of Tipperary will be able to study in a university in their own town, to grow their roots in their county and to help address the regional imbalance.



“I am very much looking forward to this new TU bringing those benefits from Clare and Limerick, through Tipperary and up the Shannon across the Midlands to Athlone and beyond.



“This will allow people across the Midlands and Mid-West and beyond through digital connectivity to obtain a university degree in Tipperary,” he said.