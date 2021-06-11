Call for applications for MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship

The successful applicant will also assist with teaching at MIC Thurles and this in turn will add to the quality of our programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) is now accepting applications for a new scholarship designed to assist students undertaking postgraduate study at MIC’s Thurles campus. The MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship is open to practicing teachers seeking to undertake PhD studies within MIC’s School of Education (Post-Primary).

The scholarship provides for a full fee waiver over four years for PhD students conducting research in areas of school leadership and inclusive practices. The successful applicant will also be expected to provide a maximum of five hours teaching assistance per week at MIC Thurles.

According to Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of School of Education (Post-Primary) at MIC, the scholarship is an excellent opportunity for practicing teachers hoping to engage in doctoral research. He said, “The MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship sits within the context of the soon to be launched Centre for Leadership and Inclusive Studies in Teacher Education (CLISTE), and is being offered in the spirit of gratitude for the support offered by schools with our school placement programme. It is our hope that this scholarship will further strengthen our relationship with schools. The successful applicant will also assist with teaching at MIC Thurles and this in turn will add to the quality of our programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.”

Welcoming news of the MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship, Professor Michael Healy, Vice President for Research at MIC said, “Mary Immaculate College is immensely proud of our programmes in Postgraduate Middle Leadership and Mentoring which continue to grow in popularity and registrations, along with significant projected growth in the number PhD candidates at MIC Thurles. The growth in profile of the School of Education (Post-Primary) at MIC Thurles, along with the expansion of provision in new taught and research postgraduate programmes is led by Dr Finn Ó Murchú and his team. The introduction of the MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship for PhD candidates is a clear signal of support and vote of confidence in the work underway at MIC’s Thurles Campus.”

As a provider of six post-primary teacher preparation programmes, Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of School of Education (Post-Primary) at MIC Thurles, is acutely aware of the importance of forging postgraduate links with practicing teachers, especially in the area of middle leadership. He said, “Our experiences in recent times have shown us that a repertoire of leadership skills is required to be drawn upon if we are to create the inclusive school experiences we desire for all learners. The MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship offers the successful candidate a wonderful opportunity among a great team to add to our learning and to our engagement with best practices in this regard.”

Since it was incorporated by MIC in 2016, the former St. Patrick’s College has continued to grow in popularity with both undergraduate and postgraduate students. MIC Thurles now boasts an ever-increasing number of students with bespoke modern facilities that support the College’s high standard of teaching, learning and assessment.

Established in 2019, the MIC Thurles postgraduate programmes in Middle Leadership and Mentoring are designed to provide participants with greater knowledge, skills and insights into the role of middle leaders in both primary and post-primary schools. There are currently 26 students enrolled on these programmes, which are offered at graduate certificate and master’s level. From 15-17 June, the MIC Thurles Summer School will take place, which aims to highlight the benefits of middle leadership, while also reflecting on the challenges posed over the past year as a result of COVID-19.

MIC recently launched its inaugural Framework for Doctoral Education, which aims to facilitate consistent excellence in the quality of postgraduate education, research and training at MIC. You can view MIC’s Framework for Doctoral Education here.

The deadline for applications for the MIC Thurles Postgraduate Scholarship is 31 July. Further information can be found here.

Further information on MIC’s postgraduate programmes in Middle Leadership and Mentoring can be found here.

Further information about MIC Thurles can be found here.