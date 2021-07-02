Tipp Gardai seek help following a serious Upperchurch assault
The victim of this serious assault is being treated in Cork University Hospital
Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a man that occurred on the evening of Sunday, 27th June, 2021, in Upperchurch, County Tipperary, are appealing to the public for information.
The man, aged in his late teens, was assaulted between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, and 12:30am on Monday, 28th June, 2021, at Upperchurch village.
He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. No arrests have been made to date in relation to this assault but nvestigations are ongoing.
Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Upperchurch village area between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, and 12:30am on Monday, 28th June, 2021, to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.