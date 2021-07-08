Check out all your news and notes from Thurles town right here

All you need to know about what is going on in Thurles

Thurles Gaels GAA

Junior Hurling: A very strong and confident Moycarkey Borris came to Kickham Park for the league semi-final and our victory sets up a first ever Gaels vs Sarsfields final - details to be confirmed.



Juveniles: U13’s hosted Holycross Ballycahill last Wednesday in very hot conditions. Congrats to Holycross on their win

Our u11’s headed to Gortnahoe Glengoole last Friday evening. They will play Holycross Ballycahill this weekend in the football.

Our u9’s took on Holycross Ballycahill last Saturday morning with every player playing every minute. This Wednesday we head to Moyne Templetuohy for more games.



Our u7’s hope to have a team in Kickham Park this Saturday morning. A lot of good work done with this group time to get the all important games played.



Monthly Draw: This month we have a Nintendo Switch for the winners with tickets almost all sold. The draw will take place soon enough contact officers if interested in buying tickets.



Club Lotto: Prize fund currently stands at €11,100 we had no winner's last week the numbers were 11, 12 , 19 22. Our lucky dip winners are Martin Mockler, John Kelly & Eimear O’Dwyer.



Thurles Musical Society

The countdown is well and truly on for Virtually Together which will be going live this Saturday next July 10 from 7.30pm.

Our members were busy recently filming and recording for this great intiative and we performed the mesmerising number Facade from Jekyll and Hyde. This fantastically dramatic piece will form part of the Virtually Together programme which is being streamed by AIMS.



An AIMZING nights entertainment awaits, with the technical wizard Vinny Osborne bringing the night together with music, awards and some surprises!



Follow the link which will be on air from 7pm and going live with Virtually Together from 7.30pm.

https://www.youtube.com /c/AIMSIreland



Your in for a treat with some AIMZING performances and how wonderful it is too see such creativity come together from the many musical societies all across the country!



Having been off-stage for so long, Thurles Musical Society is delighted to be involved in this project.

Thurles Golf Club

SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to our most recent Split the Pot Winner, Sean Maher who won €58. Our next draw takes place live on our Facebook page on Sunday 11th July after our lotto draw at 6.30pm. Envelopes are available in the pro-shop, bar and office (€2 each/3 for €5). Thank you to all members who supported!



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday June 30: 8, 13, 25, 28.

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Paul Fennessy and Tom Quinlan €50 each

Lotto Numbers Sunday 4th July: 4, 11, 19, 30.

No Jackpot Winner. 3 x match 3’s – Fionnuala Corcoran, Mary Coman O’Neill and Sadie Dwyer €40 each. New week’s Jackpot €12,400. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 6.30pm on Sunday.



CLUB LOTTO UPDATE/ANNUAL PAYMENTS

The last draw for the current lotto year will be Sunday July 25 and the first draw of the new lotto year will be Sunday August 1.

Renewal payments of €90 are due by July 31 and can be paid to your Lotto Promoter or to Ashling in the office.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; visitors €20.



GREEN FEES/VISITORS

We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to our course. Bookings can be made through Ashling or Ray on (0504)21983.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday July 1 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st John Daly, Newcastlewest GC (17) 47pts

2nd Joseph Coman (26) 43pts

3rd Mark McCormack (22) 41pts

Gross Matthew Ryan 35pts

5th Shane McCormack (8) 41pts

Sunday July 4 - 18 Hole Singles S/F: July Medal (GOY 4) 1st Kevin Cummins (14) 40pts 2nd Niall Loughnane (11) 39pts 3rd Barry Maher (23) 39pts

Gross Kieran Kennedy 35pts 5th Brian Walsh (20) 39pts



CAPTAINS PRIZE

Mr Billy Clancy’s Captains Prize takes place on Friday July 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday, July 18. Further details on booking will be emailed through the BRS.

mens team

Well done to our Pierce Purcell team overcame Slievenamon last Thursday and to our Senior Cup team who defeated Cahir on Sunday last!

Hard luck to our Jimmy Bruen who were defeated last Sunday.

Best of luck to our Men’s All-Ireland Fourball team who play Templemore on Wednesday, our Barton Shield team who play Mitchelstown on Friday and our Junior Cup team who play Mitchelstown on Saturday!

ladies notes

Ladies Results - Tuesday June 29 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Catherine Mulcahy (51) 49pts

2nd Delia Carroll (28) 40 pts

3rd Betty Rafter (34) 40 pts

Best Gross Laura Ryan 34 gross pts

4th Brigiette Behan 38 pts

Twos Delia Carroll and Triona Gleeson at 3rd, Lil Leahy &Brigid McCormack at 5th, Delia Carroll at 14th.

9 hole Qualifying Competition S/F

1st Sadie O 'Dwyer (18) 21 pts

2nd Helen Regan (21) 18 pts

3rd Mary Hayes (20) 15 pts

Sunday June 4 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Maria Dempsey (21) 36 pts

2nd Mairead Clohessy (21) 34 pts

3rd Joan Butler 34 pts Twos Annette Boland at 11th

ladies teams

Congratulations to the Minor Team on their win over Cahir Park on Sunday.

Well done to the Challenge Team on their win against Clonmel.

Well done to The Revive Team on their win against Tipperary and best of luck in the next round against Templemore on July 12.

Marie Crowley’s Lady Captains Day

Wishing Lady Captain Marie Crowley the best of luck over her two days Lady Captain's Prize Tuesday July 6 and Sunday July 11. Don't forget to enter names for Sundays competition on Tuesda

CONFIRMATION & FIRST HOLY COMMUNION CEREMONIES 2021

In the interest of the wellbeing of our communities and society the First Holy Communions & Confirmation Ceremonies have been deferred in keeping with regulations issued by the Government this week.



We realise how disappointing this is for all involved. We thank parents and teachers for their continued understanding and support during these challenging times. Further information on these ceremonies will be issued when we receive Government clearance to do so.



As the Confirmations & First Holy Communions are now deferred the 11.00 a.m. Mass will go ahead as usual next week.



BÓTHAR NA NAOMH CHURCH: SUNDAY 10.00 A.M. Mass

Please note the 9.00 a.m. Mass, has been moved from Bóthar na Naomh Church to the Cathedral (capacity 150) and the Bóthar na Naomh Sunday Mass (capacity 70) will now take place at 10.00 a.m. This change is due to

the increased numbers in attendance at our Sunday morning Masses.



Raise the Roof Lotto

Next Draw – Thursday July 8 - Jackpot of €1,725.00. You can join the Lotto anytime for as little as €2 per week (for one line) or a maximum of €5 per week (for 3 lines) with the jackpot growing if not won.

Any week that the lotto is not won will see a draw for a cash prize. Go to www.thurlesparish.ie and click on the “Join Lotto” button. This will bring you to a secure webpage where you can choose your numbers and sign up to the lotto. The lotto is available on-line only. We have been trying to find a way around your disappointment with the Lotto being online only. If you have been unsuccessful in joining our Lotto and you still wish to do so, please contact the Parish Office and Marie or Louise will do their best to assist you. We thank you for your support and great interest in this new fundraising venture.



NEWLY BAPTISED

*Everleigh Mackey Loughnane, Slí na Siuire. *Doireann Anna Maher, Forest Lane, Kilrush.

*Finn David O’Dwyer, Cabragh Road.



RECENTLY DECEASED:

Prayed for at all Masses in Thurles parish at the weekend were the following who have sadly passed away:

Rory Long, Brittas Road & Philippines.

Jane Clarke, Moate, Kells, Co. Meath.