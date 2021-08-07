Thurles mother Siobhan Ryan speaks of the impact of Down Syndrome Munsters cycling tour

As the 21st annual Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome, Ireland prepares to kick off, a Thurles mother has spoken about the profound impact the funds raised have had on her daughter.



Siobhan Ryan and her husband Ger are proud parents to the beautiful Aoife and Siobhan in centrally involved in the fantastic new Down Syndrome Tipperary Centre in Abbey Road, Thurles, which has just been completed thanks to weeks and months of voluntary endeavour and effort.



The Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland played host to the outdoor launch at their newly renovated premises recently -funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster helped to purchase the premises, providing vital support for children and adults with Down syndrome.



Siobhan is well aware of the benefits her daughter has received through the Downs Syndrome organisation, as well as the massive support that parents themselves receive.



Siobhan began her involvement with DSI Tipperary when Aoife was almost one, after hearing about the branch from her friend Catherine Cleary who is the current Chairperson and mum to nine-year-old Katie who also has Down syndrome.

The branch has been a real benefit to the Ryan family, with Aoife receiving speech and language therapy from a young age, as well as the support of other parents who have gone through similar circumstances who have helped to ease Siobhan’s fears and anxieties.



Siobhan explains that speech and language support is a massive concern for parents, and to have this support available to them is vital. Aoife also received support in the form of occupational therapy and an educational tutor, which has really benefited her. Aoife attends mainstream school and is really thriving.



“People often don't realise that speech and language therapy involves feeding and oral therapy also, and because of the pandemic, there are babies who were born with down syndrome, who have never had speech and language therapy because the services were curtailed.



“Getting therapy at as young an age as possible is vital and now some of those children are maybe 18 months old and have not yet had therapy. The service was already under pressure with demand, but now following the pandemic there will be a huge workload on the therapists who work so hard to help as many people as they possible can. Remember these therapies continue into adulthood for people with down syndrome and that means that the services must be provided throughout this time .



“The funds raised from the Tour de Munster will go towards providing the speech and language, and occupations therapies needed by so many families and we are very grateful to all who support it year after year, and will again this year too. People have been so good to us and we are thrilled to have our own magnificent centre in Thurles. But, now that we have it, we have to provide the services in it and that's where the funds from the Tour are so vital to us,” Siobhan said.



In October 2018, Siobhan took on the role of Grants Administrator with the Tipperary branch - a very important role - to ensure their members are receiving the supports they require from a young age to adulthood. The fact that Siobhan is a mum to a child with Down syndrome, her passion really shines through which is so important for this role.

“I have seen the benefit to Aoife and it has been tremendous,” she says.



Cycling legend Sean Kelly was on hand to officially launch the four-day Tour across Munster and taking to the roads from August 5 to 8, the Tour will raise vital funds and awareness for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

Details of this year’s Tour were unveiled at the launch, as over 150 amateur cyclists prepare for the 600km, four-day tour around the six counties of Munster. Along with the Tipperary branch, funds raised will continue to make a tremendous difference to the lives of people with Down syndrome in Munster, as well as their friends and families by providing vital services and facilities in each county.



Tour de Munster organiser Paul Sheridan established the popular cycle in 2001, which has had a life changing impact on the lives of countless people through its fundraising efforts.



Tour de Munster has raised a significant sum of money for some very worthy beneficiaries along the way, raising over €3.4 million in total. For DSI Munster branches alone, the tour has raised a staggering €3 million since they became the main beneficiary of the Tour in 2010.



The 2021 tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, August 5 and continues over four days around the six counties of Munster including Tipperary before returning to Cork City on August 8.



For more information on the Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook @tourdemunster

If you would like to donate and help out, please do - your donation will make a big difference.