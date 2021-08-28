Moyne road, Thurles mask appeal for Tanzania

Tommy Barrett pictured with Fr Martin who wiill bring the masks back home to Tanzania
The residents association is seeking to donate masks to Tanzania
The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association are working with Fr. Martin Mareja (Thurles Pallottine Priest) to collect face masks that will be sent to Tanzania to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Fr. Martin will return home to Mbugwe, Tanzania on September 2 to visit his family. He has been informed that there is a worrying shortage of face masks in his local area as the country struggles during this ongoing pandemic.
“We are asking that people donate a face mask to this worthy cause and help us collect as many masks as possible for Fr. Martin to bring home in September,” Chairperson of the Moyne Road/Bellevue Residents Association, Tommy Barrett told The Tipperary Star this week.
He added: “Masks can be dropped into Thurles Parish Centre and Stakelums Office Supplies, where boxes have been provided. We ask that only new masks in sealed packaging be donated. The organising committee can be contacted by calling 089-4487657 for any further details regarding this project.
“We appeal to the readers of the Tipperary Star to support this project and all support will be greatly welcomed,” Tommy Barrett said.
Please do your best to support this great initiative.
