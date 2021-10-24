Playboy of the Western World for Thurles Drama Group

It will be staged in the Source Arts Centre from Monday November 15th to Saturday 20th inclusive.

As the country opens up again after the Covid Pandemic, Thurles Drama Group will present J M Synge’s classic; The Playboy of the Western World in the Source Arts Centre from Monday November 15th to Saturday 20th inclusive.



The group are delighted to be back on stage and looking forward to welcoming huge crowds to this iconic Irish play. The play will be directed by Liam Ryan.



The opening Night will be a fundraiser for the Thurles Lions Club Stanwix Homes Project which is currently underway at the site of the Widows Home near the Anner Hotel. This is one of a number of housing projects being undertaken by the Lions Club and they are looking forward to working with the drama group to support this excellent project.



The contractor moved on site in late April following the lifting of Covid restrictions and already significant works have been undertaken on the refurbishment of the old Stanwix accommodation units.



Essentially this work involves combining two of the old units together with a complete refurbishment taking account of the protected status of the building.



The end result will be delivering an accommodation unit to meet modern residential standards.



The foundation and subfloor works have also now been undertaken on the new build units – 5 new own door bungalow apartments and a 5-bed community home. Thurles Drama Group have run a number of opening benefits nights with the Lions Club and we will have more on this project in the coming weeks.



As you all know The Playboy of the Western World is a classic love story between Christy Mahon and Pegeen Mike who lives in a shebeen in the Erris Plains of Mayo.



Christy arrives in the pub late one evening and claims to have killed his ‘Da’. Pegeen is immediately taken with him and all looks set for a great romance until the ‘dead’ father – old Mahon turns up not dead at all!



All is set for a grand finale and great comedy as the characters become involved in an intricate plot to deceive Pegeen.

More on all of this next week but please book your seats for this production in November and particularly for the opening night Benefit event to support the Thurles Lions Club Stanwix Project on Monday November 15th.