Parkinson's Association Tipperary Branch support groups in Thurles, Nenagh and Clonmel

Parkinson's Association of Ireland Tipperary Branch
Tipperary Parkinson's Branch Thurles support group will hold its next meeting on Thursday, December 2, in Thurles Order of Malta Centre.
The meeting will begin at 2pm and will include Guest Speaker Speech Therapist Joan Anglim.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get information on speech and language therapy.
Tipperary Parkinson's Branch is also hosting meetings in Clonmel at the Minella Hotel on the first Tuesday of the month.
In Nenagh, meetings are held in the Pastoral Centre on Church Rd every Monday at 2pm.
New members are welcome.
Attendees are asked to wear their masks in line with public health requirements.
