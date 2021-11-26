Search

26 Nov 2021

Thurles Farmers Market all set for Saturday

Potential Farmer's Market planned for Longford's Camlin Quarter

Thurles' unique Farmers Market continues on Saturdat at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The market takes place in Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Thurles Farmers Market will hold it’s usual market this Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium.


Last Saturday saw a very successful expanded market including crafts. We will be holding an expanded Food and Craft Markets on December 4th and 18th so please do put those dates in your diary.

The Market is operating on a blended format at present with some traders in the yard but the majority are setting up in the spacious area of The Greyhound Stadium interior. The regular traders will be there with fruit, vegetables, meats, milk, olde style country butter, eggs, jams, honey, apple juice, tea and coffee/treats, knitted goods and winter fuel. The Greyhound Stadium offers an ideal location with plenty of free car parking right outside the door.


Christmas is coming too so please look out for our Cookie Decoration Competition and our Christmas Jumper Competition at the December Markets. The Market on Saturday December 4th will mark the 15th birthday of the Thurles Farmers Market. Some special events and guests are planned for the day so please try to join us for that special occasion.


The last market in 2021 will be the one on December 18th. And we can confirm that a very special couple, Mr and Mrs Claus, will be with us on December 18th with lots of seasonal cheer and song.


If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Tracy at 083 860 3402 or Stephanie at 085 706 9379.


Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.


Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.


Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9.00am - 12.30pm next Saturday.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media