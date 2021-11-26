Thurles Farmers Market all set for Saturday

Thurles Farmers Market will hold it’s usual market this Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium.



Last Saturday saw a very successful expanded market including crafts. We will be holding an expanded Food and Craft Markets on December 4th and 18th so please do put those dates in your diary.

The Market is operating on a blended format at present with some traders in the yard but the majority are setting up in the spacious area of The Greyhound Stadium interior. The regular traders will be there with fruit, vegetables, meats, milk, olde style country butter, eggs, jams, honey, apple juice, tea and coffee/treats, knitted goods and winter fuel. The Greyhound Stadium offers an ideal location with plenty of free car parking right outside the door.



Christmas is coming too so please look out for our Cookie Decoration Competition and our Christmas Jumper Competition at the December Markets. The Market on Saturday December 4th will mark the 15th birthday of the Thurles Farmers Market. Some special events and guests are planned for the day so please try to join us for that special occasion.



The last market in 2021 will be the one on December 18th. And we can confirm that a very special couple, Mr and Mrs Claus, will be with us on December 18th with lots of seasonal cheer and song.



If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Tracy at 083 860 3402 or Stephanie at 085 706 9379.



Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.



Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.



Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9.00am - 12.30pm next Saturday.