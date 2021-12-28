Thurles Golf Club notes and fixtures

Merry Christmas!

We would like to wish all our members and visitors a very Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year! Thank you for your continued support and patience during 2021 which was an extremely difficult year for us all. We look forward to seeing you on the fairways in 2022!



CHRISTMAS FIXTURES

Sunday 26th and Monday 27th December

14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination)

*RE-ENTRY ALLOWED WITH AT LEAST 1 DIFFERENT TEAM MEMBER*

Sunday 2nd January

14 Hole Open Singles S/F

Monday 3rd January

14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Scrambles 76% of H’Cap Index; Singles 14/18th’s of H’Cap Index x 95%

Entry Fees: Members €5, Visitors €15

*All timesheets available on BRS*

GIVE THE GIFT OF GOLF THIS CHRISTMAS

2022 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

Our Pro-Shop is fully stocked with Christmas gifts to suit every budget for the golfer in your life! From golf bags and gadgets to clothing and accessories, the pro-shop has it all! Contact Ray on (086)8140292 who will be delighted to assist with any queries you may have.

MEN’S A.G.M.

The Annual General Meeting of the Men’s Club took place in the Clubhouse on Friday 17th. Strict protocols were in place to ensure the safety of all Member’s present including pre-registration, admission on production of Covid certificate and a well-ventilated building.

The 2021 Captain, Billy Clancy welcomed all present to the AGM and during the course of his Chairman’s statement, Billy acknowledged the conclusion of another challenging year for the Club which reopened for business on 26th April after being closed for 4 months due to Covid and the work of all Committees and volunteers throughout the year.



Billy thanked in particular, his Men’s Committee who were a great support to him during 2021 and all others who contributed to the successful running of the Club including Course Staff, Volunteers, Governing Body, Ladies, Catering, Club Pro, Ashling, Club Sponsors, card checkers, Team Captains, Photographer and in particular, all the Club Members who contribute to the Club by representing Thurles on teams and supporting competitions and fundraisers.



The following Officers were elected to the Men’s Committee for 2022: Captain, Tom Maguire, Vice-Captain, Tom Fanning, Hon Secretary, Johnny Fogarty, Committee, John O’Connell and John Dwan. As there are a number of vacancies on the Committee to be filled, the incoming Captain addressed the Meeting and said he will be anxious to get nominations for the positions so he can co-opt to fill the gaps early in the New Year.



A discussion on Golf related matters took place during AOB and the Captain wrapped up the Meeting by thanking everyone for attending and wishing all a Happy and safe Christmas.



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) has returned. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 8th December: 11, 14, 20, 28 No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Miriam Callanan and Tom Commins €50 each

Next week’s Jackpot €14,500. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Thank you for your continued support.

SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday 12th December –14 Hole Top 20 Open Team of Three Qualifier

1st Aidan Cowan, Aidan Walsh and Kevin Walsh 47pts

2nd Stephen Dwan, Paddy Dwan and John Dwan 45pts

Sunday 19th December –14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Kevin O’Dwyer (15) 37pts

2nd Patrick Dempsey (11) 33pts

3rd Seamus Troy (9) 32pts

LADIES GOLF NOTES

Ladies Results

Sunday 12th December

1st Pauline Byrne (18) 25 pts

2nd Mary Coman O 'Neill (13) 25 pts (26-1)

Tuesday 14th December

1st Mary Duignan (18) 16pts

2nd Betty Moore (21) 14pts

Sunday December 19th

1st Jacqueline Corbett (9) 27pts

2nd Annette Boland (6) 27pts

Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday December 21st - 9 Holes Singles S/F

Sunday December 26th - 14 Holes Team of 3 Champagne Scramble. We wish you all a very Happy Christmas!