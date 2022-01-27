St Patrick's Day parade in Thurles to stay virtual

The committee decided that in the interest of public safety they would embark upon a virtual parade in association with Cruthaigh Thurles.

Thurles St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee have announced they will not be holding a physical parade this year 2022.



Committee Chairperson Johnny Kenehan told the Tipperary Star this week:



"We decided earlier this month not to hold a parade given the ongoing issues with Covid 19 and new strains appearing. We are proceeding with the utmost caution and remain concerned it has not gone away.

"However, instead we are opting for a virtual parade in association with Cruthaigh Thurles. We have been in discussion with them since reaching the decision and are preparing and organising in order to create such an event"



Cruthaigh promotes creativity, in art, connective experiences, engaging with community to develop music, art and street theatre. It is made up of a group of local bands, musicians and interested parties.



Last year they produced and directed an excellent online St. Patrick's Day Virtual Parade featuring local people and local talent.

This year with the combined effort of Cruthaigh and the Parade Committee they hope to present an even better event.

Cruthaigh and the Thurles Parade Committee will be inviting acts , clubs, groups, organisations and individuals to participate in the virtual parade in the safety of their home or premises.

More details will be announced later.