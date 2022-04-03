Search

03 Apr 2022

Call out for new Order of Malta Cadets in Thurles

Anyone between the ages of 10 -16 are welcome to come along

Order of Malta Ambulance upgrade for Thurles branch

The Order of Malta centre at Bohervaroon, Thurles

Reporter:

news reporter

03 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In recent months the Cadet Unit of the Order Of Malta in Thurles have returned to their weekly training.


Cadets and their leaders have been working very hard to ensure that their skills and their certificates are up to date.
The cadets are delighted to be attending duties in the local area once more.


The Thurles Unit are now happy to announce that we are recruiting new cadet members.


Anyone aged between 10-16, interested in meeting new friends and learning new skills that could save a life should come join the Order of Malta.


The training course for new cadets begins on Friday the 1st of April 2022 at 18:30 in our training centre in Bohervaroon, Thurles.
Any queries can be directed to 0867037867

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media