MIC Hybrid Open Day a must attend in advance of CAO Change of Mind

07 Apr 2022

Each person attending the MIC Limerick Open Day must register in advance to ensure entry on the day.

07 Apr 2022 11:45 AM

On Friday 29 April, Mary Immaculate College (MIC) will host the MIC Limerick Open Day.

This unique hybrid event will combine information stands and student-led on-campus tours with virtual programme talks that can be viewed online at a time that suits prospective students.

The on-campus portion of the event will take place between 9.30am-12.30pm and will be the first student recruitment event held on the campus since January 2020.

According to MIC Student Recruitment Officer, Dr Patrick Cosgrove: “In advance of the CAO Change of Mind deadline (1 July), and after two years of restricted access, we are delighted to give this year’s CAO applicants, parents/guardians, teachers and guidance counsellors, the opportunity to view our exceptional Limerick Campus. Attendees will be able to explore our excellent teaching, student and sporting facilities guided by current students. For those who cannot travel to the event our interactive virtual campus tour can be taken at any time and the online programme talks can be viewed by prospective students at a time and place that suits them – making this event truly accessible to all.”

Dr Cosgrove adds that on the day key support staff will be available to answer queries about accommodation, the admissions process, financial assistance and much more.

The Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education will also have representatives available to answer programme specific questions about the range of Level 8 degrees on offer at MIC Limerick including the new B Sc in Psychology (MI003).

Regardless of the degree you choose to study at the College you will enjoy a unique student experience.

According to President of MIC, Professor Eugene Wall: “MIC is an exciting prospect for a college applicant, offering a broad range of programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts across two campuses (Limerick and Thurles). A distinctive aspect of student life at the College is our emphasis on providing our students with a range of appropriate supports that respond to their growing multiple and diverse needs, thus creating a learning environment which is multi-faceted, supportive and student-centered. A wide range of services, supports, innovations and initiatives demonstrate MIC’s strong commitment to student life.”

Professor Wall adds that with over 5,000 current students and many thousands of graduates some additional compelling reasons to choose MIC include an outstanding history of academic excellence, a range of student scholarship schemes and state-of-the-art sports facilities.

According to MIC Bachelor of Arts graduate Scott Fitzgerald: “I decided to study German as a part of my degree at MIC as I had a prior knowledge of the language from secondary school and was particularly interested in German culture in general. I feel that one of the best things about studying German at MIC is the close relationships that can be built between the lecturers and fellow students. The classes are smaller than usual and that allows for active participation and extra support if anything is unclear. Another opportunity offered by the department is the chance to study abroad for third year. I took part in the Erasmus+ programme and studied in Augsburg for my off-campus year. This was an experience of a lifetime where not only did I improve my language level, but also met and became friends with people from all over the world.”

Each person attending the MIC Limerick Open Day must register in advance to ensure entry on the day.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19 on the day/days before please refrain from attending.

All attendees are advised to wear a mask while indoors.

Head to www.micopenday.ie/open-days-2022 for further information and to register.

