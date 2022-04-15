Search

15 Apr 2022

Holycross Village Market returns this Easter weekend

The event runs in the village on Saturday from 1:00-3:00pm

The Village Market in Holycross takes place on Saturday from 1-3:00pm

The Village Market in Holycross resumes on Saturday from 1-3:00pm

The organisers of the very successful Holycross Village Market look forward to meeting you all again next Saturday in the village from 1-3pm for the beginning of another trading year.


The market will run bi -weekly from April 16 until December 10 with lots of interesting events along the way.


The market welcomes new traders throughout the year while anchoring it's personality and stability with a core group of old friends.


Visit a very special Easter market this weekend with an Easter raffle and egg hunt, come and join the crowds, grab a coffee and a tasty bake, listen to the music, take a seat and chat with friends.


The Market has grown in popularity and renown over the last year and has provided a real trading focal point for those who wish trade at the event every second weekend. With thirty stalls available and the very best of produce for sale or to order, the market is the perfect place to pick up whatever it is you are looking for.


Of course the social aspect of the gathering has been a major talking point with vsitors coming from all over mid Tipperary and further afield to check out the best of what is on offer in Holycross.


The market takes place right opposite historic Holycross Abbey and there will be butchers, ( Concannon Meats- Sean O Farrell, bakers & candle makers. Enjoy coffee from the Runner Bean, hot lunches and great entertainment with Alanna Manton, Lorcan Kennedy Christopher O Donnell, Florineae O Donnell & Rachel O Donnell of Kids Voice UK fame.
There will be a big Novelty Easter Egg Hunt with loads of fun for all the family as well as the 30 stalls full of great variety.
So dust off that Easter bonnet - it's market time in Holycross and all are welcome to come and visit.

