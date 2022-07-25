Search

25 Jul 2022

Thurles Farmers Market is going from strength to strength

Tipperary Food Producers are currently doing some research into the possibility of links between Farmers Markets across the county

Thurles Farmers Market is going from strength to strength

Thurles' unique Farmers Market is going really strong

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jul 2022 9:54 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Food Producers are currently doing some research into the possibility of links between Farmers Markets across the county and will be with us again on August 6.

There was a great response to their first visit last Saturday as Shannon Forrest from Rivesci presented a sample of their products on behalf of members of the Food Producers group.

The model is one that Thurles Farmers Market had already been using with goods such as Ayle Farm Jams, Magner’s Eggs, the Apple Farm Juices and Rivesci condiments presently on sale at Thurles Farmers Market.

We are planning a special event for August 6th more – bringing some live animals and vintage vehicles to the Market on Saturday morning. Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre is our selected beneficiary and your support is most appreciated.

The Thurles Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Greyhound Stadium for the foreseeable future and looks forward to your valued custom every Saturday morning.

Customers to the market can avail of card payment facilities so please do ask when you visit the market. There is also ample and free car parking at the Greyhound Stadium.

The Tipp Nutty Knitters offer a superb range of knitted goods – hats, baby cardigans. Aran stitch also available for your order. The Knitters can customise an order for your special request. They are talented and creative and also offer hand poured scented candles and jewellery accessories.

Our traders offer a wide range – breads, sponge cakes, eclairs, buns, Apple or Rhubarb tarts, and carrot or coffee cakes that are simply divine. Orders can be sent in advance and ready when you arrive. In addition, flowers, vegetables – including super potatoes, fruits, honey, jams, juices, eggs duck or hen are also available.

Locally produced and butchered meats are also available – chicken, bacon, beef, lamb and pork – puddings and sausages. Plus Turkey or Beef burgers! This trader also stocks locally produced milk, butter and two locally produced brands of Honey.


Some of our traders will deliver so please ask when you visit. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.


If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 270 1689. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market at the Greyhound Stadium – see you on Saturday July 30th until 12.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media