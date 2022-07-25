Thurles Farmers Market is going from strength to strength

Tipperary Food Producers are currently doing some research into the possibility of links between Farmers Markets across the county and will be with us again on August 6.

There was a great response to their first visit last Saturday as Shannon Forrest from Rivesci presented a sample of their products on behalf of members of the Food Producers group.

The model is one that Thurles Farmers Market had already been using with goods such as Ayle Farm Jams, Magner’s Eggs, the Apple Farm Juices and Rivesci condiments presently on sale at Thurles Farmers Market.

We are planning a special event for August 6th more – bringing some live animals and vintage vehicles to the Market on Saturday morning. Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre is our selected beneficiary and your support is most appreciated.

The Thurles Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Greyhound Stadium for the foreseeable future and looks forward to your valued custom every Saturday morning.

Customers to the market can avail of card payment facilities so please do ask when you visit the market. There is also ample and free car parking at the Greyhound Stadium.

The Tipp Nutty Knitters offer a superb range of knitted goods – hats, baby cardigans. Aran stitch also available for your order. The Knitters can customise an order for your special request. They are talented and creative and also offer hand poured scented candles and jewellery accessories.

Our traders offer a wide range – breads, sponge cakes, eclairs, buns, Apple or Rhubarb tarts, and carrot or coffee cakes that are simply divine. Orders can be sent in advance and ready when you arrive. In addition, flowers, vegetables – including super potatoes, fruits, honey, jams, juices, eggs duck or hen are also available.

Locally produced and butchered meats are also available – chicken, bacon, beef, lamb and pork – puddings and sausages. Plus Turkey or Beef burgers! This trader also stocks locally produced milk, butter and two locally produced brands of Honey.



Some of our traders will deliver so please ask when you visit. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.



If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 270 1689. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market at the Greyhound Stadium – see you on Saturday July 30th until 12.30pm.