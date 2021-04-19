Cappawhite welcomes baby Mia Grace Ryan

Sincere Sympathy

We extend our sympathy to Mary Guilfoyle, Annacarty on the death of her dear mother, Alice McGrath of whom she looked after with her husband Paul for many years now. Alice was in her 106th year, what an achievement.

Alice was interred in Cappawhite cemetery, after Mass in Annacarty on Sunday.

May Jesus rest her dear soul.

Daffodil Day

Since last month money has gone up to €2,621. A very grateful and appreciated amount.

New baby

Congratulations to Thomas and Suzanne Ryan, Cresent Court who are the proud parents of a second baby girl, born April 13, a sister for Faye Louise. The new baby’s name is Mia Grace.

Hope they can all sleep well!

Together for 25 years

Still enjoying their wedded bless is Seamus and Mary Duggan, Ballyhane and Gerard and Teresa Ryan, Kilbeg who celebrated on Monday April 19

Back in time

Thought we might want to go back in time and read about about a scrap of the past like the Parochial Hall was built in the 1930’s. Rural electricity came to Cappawhite in 1953. Fr. Con died in 1963 aged 93. John

The late Joe Buckley (RIP) brought Jimmy Shand to Cappa’ in Sept 1954. Entry fee was 10 shillings. 10,000 in Cappa on the night!!