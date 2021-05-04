A pint of plain is your only man! - Fancy a takeaway pint in Tipperary this weekend

Takeaway pints

Enjoy Armshaws Pints and Cocktails this weekend! Takeaway this Saturday from 5pm till 8pm and Sunday 4pm till 7pm. Call 06275535 during opening hours for collection/ delivery or Whatsapp 0879343578 for pre-orders.

Sincere sympathy

We extend the sincere sympathy of the community to the family of Martin Flynn, Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum and late of Cappawhite, and New Ross, County Wexford who died on Wednesday, April 21.

To his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends our sympathies. May his dear soul rest in peace.

GAA/Ladies Footballers are back

All juveniles teams went back to training last week which was great to see. All new members welcome and don’t forgot to pay your membership fee.

Ena Celebrates

Ena Meagher of Glassdrum celebrated a big birthday on Friday April 30.

Ena celebrated with her housemates in the big smoke out in her new garden. We wish many more years of happiness Ena.

Metal

If you have any tin or metal around, Francis Griesewood is having a collection for Ayle school.